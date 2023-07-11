These incredible AirPods Prime Day deals are just too good

Fancy upgrading your earbuds? Now is the perfect time as Amazon has slashed the price on a number of the best AirPods on the market for Prime Day.

We’ve been rounding up the best Prime Day 2023 deals for our live blog, and a few that stood out were for Apple’s range of wireless headphones. There are numerous AirPods deals available and we’ve rounded up the best below.

As with all Prime Day deals, you do need to be a subscriber to Amazon’s Prime service to get these discounted prices

AirPods 2nd Gen

These are the cheapest AirPods on the market and have that long-stemmed design. They don’t sound quite as good as the AirPods 3rd Gen and they lack Spatial Audio, but they integrate fantastically well with Apple’s ecosystem and for £99 (saving £10 for Prime Day and 29% off the £139 RRP) they’re great value.

AirPods 2 Prime Saving – Only £99 Amazon has slashed the price of the AirPods 2 down to £99 for Prime Day 2023. Amazon

Was £139

£99 View Deal

AirPods 3rd Gen

Slightly redesigned with a look more akin to the AirPods Pro, the most recent release of the AirPods are fantastic. They sound really good, have good battery life and include Spatial Audio that really adds some extra dimension to Dolby Atmos tracks in Apple Music and video apps like TV and Disney Plus.

AirPods 3 Prime Day 2023 deal Save big on the AirPods 3 for Prime Day 2023. Act fast though, these deals are only valid July 11 and 12. Amazon

Was £179

£139 View Deal

AirPods Pro

The high-end AirPods are the only pair (outside of the AirPods Max) that boast ANC for tuning out pesky outdoor noises and the like. They also have the best sound of the bunch, a comfy fit and a handy wireless charging case as standard. If you want the best, go for the AirPods Pro.

AirPods Pro 2 Prime Day 2023 saving Amazon has cut the price of the fantastic AirPods Pro 2 for Prime Day 2023. Amazon

Was £249

£209 View Deal

Today’s Best Prime Day deals: