These are Prime Day’s most popular deals – according to our readers

Prime Day has not disappointed this year, and while the team has been hard at work to bring you the best deals out there, it’s clear which ones our readership have taken the most interest in.

Unfortunately several of yesterday’s most popular deals (including the unbelievable price drop for the Dead Space remake on PS5) are now out of stock and as such, won’t be included here. The deals that have made the cut however are ones that are not only incredibly popular amongst you, our readership, but are also still available for anyone who wants to snap them up.

There are definitely some surprises in here but several of them make complete sense when you see just how much Amazon has actually discounted them by. If you want to see the best Prime Day deals appearing right now then you can check out our Prime Day live blog, but to see which have been snapped up the most by readers like you, just keep scrolling down.

Fire TV Stick 4K Max

Fire TV Sticks are a staple of Prime Day as they always receive huge discounts for the sale, but this is the first time that I’ve seen such interest in the high-end 4K Max edition. This higher specced streaming stick boasts Wi-Fi 6 compatibility for an even better viewing experience, plus it comes with all the trappings of Amazon’s Fire TV UI which is great for diving straight into whatever you want to watch.

This Amazon Fire TV Max Prime Day deal is hard to resist As part of the 2023 Prime Day sale, Amazon has slashed the price of the Fire TV Stick 4K Max by a whopping 42% – making it one of the cheapest, most capable streaming sticks around. Amazon

Was £64.99

£37.99 View Deal

Tile Mate 2-pack

Clearly a lot of people are losing their keys because the two-pack for the Tile Mate Bluetooth tracker is proving to be very popular this Prime Day. If you are looking to keep a better eye on your possessions however then this deal is a great place to start given that it allows you to get two Tile Mates for less than the price of one Apple AirTag.

Save 30% on the Tile Mate (2022) trackers this Prime Day Amazon has slashed 30% off the 2-pack Tile Mate (2022) tracker Amazon

Save 30%

Now £26.59 View Deal

MacBook Air M1

Even though it’s since been superseded by the MacBook Air M2, the MacBook Air M1 is still one of Apple’s most popular laptops, and with the significant price cut that it’s been given for Prime Day, it isn’t hard to understand why. After all, this laptop changed the game for MacBooks and it still offers next-level performance as well as an all-day battery life.

Get the MacBook Air M1 for its lowest price yet Amazon has slashed more than £200 off the price of the Apple MacBook Air with M1 chip this Prime Day. Shop today to get the slim laptop for just £739.09 instead of £999. Amazon

Was £999

Now £739.09 View Deal

Apple Pencil 2

Another of Apple’s products has made the cut except this time, instead of it being a mainline device, it’s actually one of the best accessories to buy if you have a compatible iPad. It is of course the Apple Pencil 2 that I’m referring to, which rarely sees any major prices drops throughout the year so if you have had your eyes on it then you may want to check this deal out before it’s gone.

The 2nd Gen Apple Pencil is less than £100 this Prime Day Amazon has swiped 29% off the cost of the 2nd Gen Apple Pencil this Prime Day, bringing the iPad accessory down to just £99. That’s a £40 saving compared to its usual £139 price. Amazon

Was £139

£99 View Deal

Ring Video Doorbell (2nd Gen)

As more of us continue to work from home, the benefits of the Ring Video Doorbell have clearly become more pronounced as the 2nd Gen Doorbell is now selling like hotcakes. Aside from offering phone notifications whenever someone’s at the door, you can also see the video feed to know exactly who’s come knocking when you’re away from home.

Ring Video Doorbell 2 Price Cut Amazon’s just made home security even cheaper with this incredible Prime Day deal on the Ring Video Doorbell (2nd Gen). Amazon

Was £99.99

Now £59.99 View Deal

