There’s never been a better time to buy Samsung’s stunning QN90B Neo QLED TV

Kob Monney By Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor

The deals keep coming as we enter the second day of Amazon’s Prime Day deals, and there’s a beauty of a deal on Samsung’s QN90B TV.

You can now get a 55% discount on this 4K Neo QLED TV, with the Samsung 55-inch QN90B available for £1069, down from its RRP of £2399.

The QN90B is a 4K TV from 2022 that sits below the flagship QN95B 4K TV, so this screen is one of the best 4K TVs that Samsung produced in 2022.

Its HDR performance, in terms of pure brightness, is significantly brighter than any OLED currently available. That allows it to produce a colourful and vibrant image with a huge array of colours to see. It also makes this TV a prime option for use in a bright room, as it will be less affected by the wash of ambient light.

Viewing angles are excellent, and it’s also very good at upscaling with good quality sources, producing a sharp and defined image with 1080p content.

Where gaming is concerned, the QN90B features support for variable refresh rates (HDMI VRR and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro), with an input lag of 10.1ms putting this TV up there with one of the fastest TVs on the market in terms of its responsiveness. There is compatibility with 4K/120Hz for gamers in search for a high-end performance.

There’s support for Dolby Atmos audio, and if you purchase a Samsung soundbar with Q-Symphony, there is the benefit of combining the TV’s speakers with that of the soundbar to produce a bigger, wider soundstage.

We haven’t seen the QN90B Neo QLED hit this low a price on Amazon. If you’ve been waiting for a high quality TV deal, this is definitely one to look at on the final day of the Prime Day sales.

