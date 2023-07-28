There’s a massive PS5 sale on – here are the best deals

There’s a huge online sale across several retailers right now for PS5 consoles, games and accessories. Here are the deals you don’t want to miss.

It may have taken a lot of patience but the PS5 price drops you’ve been waiting for are finally here. The PS5 has been on the market for almost three years now and the console continues to go from strength to strength with more exclusives being added, and not to mention the ones are set scheduled to release in the near future.

If you’ve yet to buy a PS5 then now is easily the best opportunity to do so while the deals are still available. Given that this is the biggest price drop we’ve seen not just for the PS5 itself but for several of its games and accessories too, it’s hard to imagine these deals sticking around for too long, so it’s best to make use of them now while they’re still available.

Without keeping you from the offers any longer, these are the best PS5 deals we’ve spotted from the ongoing sale.

PS5 Console with Lego Star Wars

Easily the highlight of this entire sale, you can now get the disc-based PS5 console with Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga thrown in for just £399.99. That’s a ridiculous price drop and for context, the console alone costs £479.99, so if you want to add a PS5 to your home on the cheap then now’s the best chance to do so.

Total value: £497.99
Just £399

Total value: £497.99

DualSense Controller

While they’re an essential piece of kit, PS5 DualSense controllers do cost quite a fair bit so any chance to nab them with a discount is worth shouting about. Luckily, Amazon’s just brought the standard white/black variant down to its lowest price yet, meaning that you can stock up on controllers ahead of your next round of multiplayer.

Was £60
Now £39.99

Was £60

Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart

The iconic gaming duo are back in arguably their most technically impressive adventure yet that takes full advantage of the PS5’s SSD to allow players to seamlessly move between dimensions. It’s another rip-roaring adventure for Ratchet and Clank, bringing back the series’ classic run and gun gameplay with a whole new story and a bunch of new characters to boot.

Was £69.99
Now £34.99

Was £69.99

God of War: Ragnarok

The sequel to 2018’s reinvention of the God of War series, Ragnarok is a triumph on every level. Not only is its gameplay tighter and with brutal combat that makes it impossible to put down the controller, but it also features a far more emotional story that sees Kratos come to terms with the fact that Atreus is becoming his own man, and what that means for their relationship going forward. A must-buy for any PS5 owner.