Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The Xbox Series X/S SSD expansion just hit a rare low price

Thomas Deehan By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Editor

If you’re an Xbox gamer who’s just about to hit the cap on your console’s storage then you absolutely need to jump on this SSD deal.

Right now at Amazon, the official Seagate 1TB SSD for Xbox Series X/S has plummeted to just £125.99. The storage device originally went for an eye-watering £219.99 at launch, making this a far more affordable means of expanding the storage capacity of your next-gen Xbox.

Speaking as someone who picked up the Xbox Series S not too long after it first launched, I made sure to nab this same 1TB SSD soon after and haven’t looked back. The Series S comes with a base capacity of 512GB (which ends up being less when the operating system is factored in), but that’s quickly filled up with just a handful of triple-A games.

Xbox Series X/S 1TB SSD Deal

Xbox Series X/S 1TB SSD Deal

Now’s the time to expand your Xbox’s storage on the cheap thank to Amazon’s price drop for the Seagate 1TB SSD.

  • Amazon
  • Was £219.99
  • Now £125.99
View Deal

Even if you’re the type of gamer who only buys a couple of titles a year, including Call of Duty or the recent EA Sports FC 24, those games still have notoriously large install requirements that can quickly decimate the onboard storage of the Series S.

While the Series X fares a tad better with a larger 1TB capacity, even that can get filled up pretty quickly if you’re subscribed to Game Pass. From The Master Chief Collection to Starfield, countless indie games and plenty of upcoming titles including the recent Dead Space reboot, there’s no shortage of titles worth playing on Game Pass and having an extra bit of storage can allow you to download even more and jump between them seamlessly.

It also goes without saying that because the 1TB expansion card is an SSD, you can benefit from faster loading times than standard HDD storage, so you won’t be sacrificing any next-gen features in the process.

The SSD doesn’t even have to be used for games – it can also be a handy destination for any screenshots and bits of video capture, not to mention additional apps like Netflix and Disney Plus.

For all these reasons and more, the 1TB Seagate SSD is well worth picking up, especially whilst it’s available at such a discounted price.

You might like…

Lenovo’s epic gaming PC deal is an instant winner

Lenovo’s epic gaming PC deal is an instant winner

Nick Rayner 5 hours ago
Asus’ limited edition Batman ROG phone has almost £400 off

Asus’ limited edition Batman ROG phone has almost £400 off

Ryan Jones 8 hours ago
GoPro Hero 10’s lower price makes it a must for vloggers

GoPro Hero 10’s lower price makes it a must for vloggers

Hannah Davies 1 day ago
Lenovo’s IdeaPad Gaming 3 laptop is now massively reduced

Lenovo’s IdeaPad Gaming 3 laptop is now massively reduced

Gemma Ryles 1 day ago
AO just dropped a student laptop bargain

AO just dropped a student laptop bargain

Nick Rayner 2 days ago
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Deluxe Edition just nosedived in price

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Deluxe Edition just nosedived in price

Gemma Ryles 2 days ago
Thomas Deehan
By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Editor
After graduating with an MA in History from University College London and cutting his teeth for several years as a journalist in the film and TV industries, Tom joined the Trusted Reviews team as a Co…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.