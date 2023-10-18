The Xbox Series X/S SSD expansion just hit a rare low price

If you’re an Xbox gamer who’s just about to hit the cap on your console’s storage then you absolutely need to jump on this SSD deal.

Right now at Amazon, the official Seagate 1TB SSD for Xbox Series X/S has plummeted to just £125.99. The storage device originally went for an eye-watering £219.99 at launch, making this a far more affordable means of expanding the storage capacity of your next-gen Xbox.

Speaking as someone who picked up the Xbox Series S not too long after it first launched, I made sure to nab this same 1TB SSD soon after and haven’t looked back. The Series S comes with a base capacity of 512GB (which ends up being less when the operating system is factored in), but that’s quickly filled up with just a handful of triple-A games.

Xbox Series X/S 1TB SSD Deal Now’s the time to expand your Xbox’s storage on the cheap thank to Amazon’s price drop for the Seagate 1TB SSD. Amazon

Was £219.99

Now £125.99 View Deal

Even if you’re the type of gamer who only buys a couple of titles a year, including Call of Duty or the recent EA Sports FC 24, those games still have notoriously large install requirements that can quickly decimate the onboard storage of the Series S.

While the Series X fares a tad better with a larger 1TB capacity, even that can get filled up pretty quickly if you’re subscribed to Game Pass. From The Master Chief Collection to Starfield, countless indie games and plenty of upcoming titles including the recent Dead Space reboot, there’s no shortage of titles worth playing on Game Pass and having an extra bit of storage can allow you to download even more and jump between them seamlessly.

It also goes without saying that because the 1TB expansion card is an SSD, you can benefit from faster loading times than standard HDD storage, so you won’t be sacrificing any next-gen features in the process.

The SSD doesn’t even have to be used for games – it can also be a handy destination for any screenshots and bits of video capture, not to mention additional apps like Netflix and Disney Plus.

For all these reasons and more, the 1TB Seagate SSD is well worth picking up, especially whilst it’s available at such a discounted price.