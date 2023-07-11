Amazon Prime day is here! Check out the latest deals

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The Xbox Series S is now cheaper than a Switch Lite

Adam Speight By Adam Speight
Computing Editor

Looking for the cheapest way to pick up an Xbox Series S? You can’t ignore a Certified Refurbished model, especially at £50 off for Amazon Prime Day.

The Xbox Series S is the best value option for getting into current-generation triple-A gaming, as well as the excellent Xbox Game Pass, and it’s down from £209.99 to just £149.99. That’s a remarkably low entry point for Xbox’s low-cost console.

This is an excellent new offer for Prime Day, with this product priced at over £200 for almost all of 2023, with a brief stint at £199.99 in March of this year. We vetted this deal using the extremely useful Keepa price tracking tool.

To nab this deal, you’ll need Amazon Prime so, if you don’t have the subscription, pick up a 30-day free trial for new users. Also, if this deal ends up not being for you, check out our live blog with all the best Prime Day deals running right now.

Save £50 on this Xbox Series S (Certified Refurbished)

Save £50 on this Xbox Series S (Certified Refurbished)

Fancy grabbing an Xbox Series S for cheaper than a Switch Lite? This Certified Refurbished model is £50 off for Amazon Prime Day.

  • Amazon
  • Save £50
  • Just £149.99
View Deal

I know, I know, the first thing giving you pause for thought here will be the refurbished nature of this Xbox Series S model. But, being certified refurbished means the console has gone through a certification process, including various hardware and cosmetic vetting. It’s also then refurbished to original specifications to make sure its electric performance is up to snuff. There may be some cosmetic imperfections.

If you pick up the Xbox Series S, a world of games will be opened up to you, for a super reasonable price through Xbox Game Pass. In our 5-star review of the Xbox console, we praised it for its remarkably small and chic design as well as its big performance boost over the Xbox One S. Despite its low price, you still get a fast SSD for speedy loading times.

That’s the Xbox Series S (Certified Refurbished) down to under £150 this Amazon Prime Day. It’s a truly impressive low price for a console that gets you access to the very best games around in 2023.

Today’s Best Deals

Pixel Watch was £379, now just £269
Amazon Echo Pop speaker has its price slashed from £44.99 to just £17.99
The ARZOPA portable gaming monitor has dropped from £189.99 to just £119.99

You might like…

The Dead Space remake is too tempting at this price

The Dead Space remake is too tempting at this price

Gemma Ryles 40 mins ago
Don’t miss out on Amazon’s Surface Pro 9 exclusive Prime Day deal

Don’t miss out on Amazon’s Surface Pro 9 exclusive Prime Day deal

Adam Speight 48 mins ago
Prime Day’s taken an axe to the Apple Watch Ultra’s price tag

Prime Day’s taken an axe to the Apple Watch Ultra’s price tag

Hannah Davies 52 mins ago
The Apple Watch SE 2 is a steal with this Prime Day discount

The Apple Watch SE 2 is a steal with this Prime Day discount

Jon Mundy 1 hour ago
The Samsung Galaxy A54 is the perfect budget upgrade with this offer

The Samsung Galaxy A54 is the perfect budget upgrade with this offer

Lewis Painter 1 hour ago
This Roku Streambar price crash is a true Prime Day bargain

This Roku Streambar price crash is a true Prime Day bargain

Kob Monney 2 hours ago
Adam Speight
By Adam Speight
Computing Editor
Adam is the Computing Editor of Trusted Reviews. He joined as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating from Newcastle University with an MA in Multimedia Journalism. After spending two years at WIRED,…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.