The Xbox Series S is now cheaper than a Switch Lite

Looking for the cheapest way to pick up an Xbox Series S? You can’t ignore a Certified Refurbished model, especially at £50 off for Amazon Prime Day.

The Xbox Series S is the best value option for getting into current-generation triple-A gaming, as well as the excellent Xbox Game Pass, and it’s down from £209.99 to just £149.99. That’s a remarkably low entry point for Xbox’s low-cost console.

This is an excellent new offer for Prime Day, with this product priced at over £200 for almost all of 2023, with a brief stint at £199.99 in March of this year. We vetted this deal using the extremely useful Keepa price tracking tool.

To nab this deal, you’ll need Amazon Prime so, if you don’t have the subscription, pick up a 30-day free trial for new users. Also, if this deal ends up not being for you, check out our live blog with all the best Prime Day deals running right now.

Save £50 on this Xbox Series S (Certified Refurbished) Fancy grabbing an Xbox Series S for cheaper than a Switch Lite? This Certified Refurbished model is £50 off for Amazon Prime Day. Amazon

Save £50

Just £149.99 View Deal

I know, I know, the first thing giving you pause for thought here will be the refurbished nature of this Xbox Series S model. But, being certified refurbished means the console has gone through a certification process, including various hardware and cosmetic vetting. It’s also then refurbished to original specifications to make sure its electric performance is up to snuff. There may be some cosmetic imperfections.

If you pick up the Xbox Series S, a world of games will be opened up to you, for a super reasonable price through Xbox Game Pass. In our 5-star review of the Xbox console, we praised it for its remarkably small and chic design as well as its big performance boost over the Xbox One S. Despite its low price, you still get a fast SSD for speedy loading times.

That’s the Xbox Series S (Certified Refurbished) down to under £150 this Amazon Prime Day. It’s a truly impressive low price for a console that gets you access to the very best games around in 2023.

