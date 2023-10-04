The value in this Pixel 8 deal is unreal

The Google Pixel 8 is official. Now comes the scramble to get the best deal on the brand new Android 14 handset.

An early frontrunner and leader in the clubhouse is Mobiles UK. It is offering a Pixel 8 with 100GB 5G data for £28.99 a month and just £9 upfront.

Pixel 8 with 100GB for £29.99 a month Just £9 down and £29.99 per month for the Pixel 8 on a 2-year contract with 100GB of monthly data. Mobiles UK

£9 down

£29.99 a month View Deal

When you do the maths over the course of the 24-month contract, you’re paying a total of £5.76 more than the SIM-free cost of the handset. Madness, I tells ya.

The phone itself is the Pixel 8 with 128GB of storage and the contract comes with unlimited texts and minutes. Mobiles UK is also guaranteeing delivery on the October 12 release date.

The contract itself is for the iD Mobile network, which is a mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) that’s owned by Currys. It uses the Three 5G network infrastructure and often houses some of the best pay monthly deals we’ll see.

We haven’t got our paws on the new Pixel 8 yet as it was only launched a few hours ago, but it improves upon the Pixel 7 in some major ways. The phone now has an upgraded 6.2-inch OLED Actua display and the much-requested update to a faster 120Hz refresh rate.

The phone runs on the new Tensor G3 processor, while the camera array includes a 50-megapixel main camera, joined by a 12-megapixel ultrawide stablemate. Google reckons the battery will easily make it through 24-hours thanks to the 4485mAh cell.

Perhaps best of all though, Google is now offering a massive seven years of Android operating system that’ll keep the phone supported through 2031.