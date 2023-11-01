As Black Friday approaches, the deals are starting to hit and Argos has already started slashing prices ahead of the shopping season.

As part of its early Black Friday sale, Argos has chopped £250 off the RRP of this feature-packed Sage Barista Touch espresso machine.

That discount takes the price down from £1050 to £800. A steep price yes, but if you want this high-end machine then this is one of the cheapest we’ve seen it for recently. As a comparison, this black model we’re highlighting here is £849 on Amazon at the time of publishing this article, and it rarely drops below £800.

We can’t say for sure whether it’ll drop below this for Black Friday itself, but there’s no guarantee and this remains a very good price for a very high-end machine.

Onto the machine itself, and this is one of Sage’s most tech-focussed machines. There’s a big touch display on the front, loaded with drinks options. It’s meant to take some of the work out of brewing great coffee, giving access at the touch of a button on a screen. There are still manual controls, but really the point to make things as simple of possible.

The ultimate Sage coffee machine has a tasty Black Friday reduction As part of its early Black Friday sale, Argos has chopped £250 off the RRP of this feature-packed Sage Barista Touch espresso machine. Argos

Save £250

£800 View Deal

Our reviewer made this point in our 4/5 star of the machine, saying “With its touchscreen and automated features, the Sage Barista Touch offers up manual control when you want it, but largely takes care of the more fiddly and complicated jobs.”

Elsehwhere, the machine has in-built grinder for individual dosing of beans, a steam wand for creating that frothy foam and a sleek design. In terms of drink choices, the machine’s built in options include cappuccino, latte, americano, flat white and espresso,

If you’re after great coffee, but are less fussed about going down the manual route and weights and measures then this high-end machine is a good choice.