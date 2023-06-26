The ultimate iPhone 14 Pro deal just appeared

It’s taken some time but the iPhone 14 Pro is finally coming down to a reasonable price, and this unbelievable contract proves it.

You can nab Apple’s latest flagship handset with a whopping 300GB of data on O2 for just £99 upfront and £44 a month. That’s a far sight better than some of the iPhone 14 Pro contracts we’ve seen in the past, which have typically asked for a lot more upfront and tacked on a monthly cost exceeding £50.

It almost goes without saying that if you’re upgrading from an older iPhone (or even looking to move over from team Android) then you’d be hard pressed to find a better handset than the iPhone 14 Pro.

This powerhouse of a phone boasts some key upgrades that have significantly improved the iOS experience. For starters, the controversial notch that has been a staple of iPhones since the iPhone X has been replaced with the far more aesthetically pleasing Dynamic Island.

iPhone 14 Pro with 300GB of data The iPhone 14 Pro is finally available at a bargain price thanks to this cost-effective 300GB tariff. Mobile Phones Direct

Only £99 upfront

Just £44/month View Deal

This new piece of tech condenses all of the sensors required for Face ID, as well as the front-facing camera, into one small pill-shaped cutout that iOS will now contract and expand depending on what you want to see. It’s a far more intuitive design that makes the Dynamic Island feel far more incorporated into the overall package than the notch ever did.

The phone packs the all-new A16 Bionic chipset that makes it the fastest iPhone to date, although speaking from experience the last few iPhones were already quite fast so you can only imagine the amount of processing power that the 14 Pro boasts.

As with any phone of course, it’s always the camera set-up that will draw the most attention and in that regard, the iPhone 14 Pro has you covered. In his 4.5-star review for the phone, Editor Max Parker wrote:

“It offers a versatile array of sensors, lenses and options that should please those who want to extract every detail out of a snap just as much as those who just want to shoot and share on Instagram.”

For all these reasons and more, the iPhone 14 Pro is a standout device and one that’s well worth picking up when it’s available on a such a low cost tariff, particularly with 300GB of data included.