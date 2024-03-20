Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The Surface Pro 9 is down to its cheapest ever price on Amazon

Rumours are swirling on a new Surface Pro 10 but it is sure to cost a pretty penny as a shiny new option. Thankfully, the current iteration is down to the lowest it has ever been for the Amazon Spring Sale.

The Microsoft Surface Pro range has always been a bit of a luxury one, so to see the Surface Pro 9 for just £829, down £100 right now is a welcome sight. As always, with Surface devices, it’s worth grabbing the keyboard too, and the Signature Type Cover is down £10 to £149 on Amazon as well.

As mentioned, Surface machines rarely come cheap and this still isn’t a budget option, but getting a hefty £100 off a flagship device like this is massively appealing. If you’ve been considering a Surface Pro, this is a great time to get one, especially as you can now net one alongside the Type Cover for under £1,000.

What makes the timing right here is the Amazon Spring Sale. Previously, we have seen this device dip to under £850 for some sales events but never as low as £829, making this the lowest we’ve ever seen the Pro 9 on Amazon.

Is the Microsoft Surface Pro 9 worth buying?

Still the best Windows tablet and keyboard combo.

Pros

  • Bright and smooth PixelSense display
  • Improved range of colour options
  • Ultra-portable productivity

Cons

  • Not great value for money
  • Aggressive fans
  • Expensive and flexible keyboard cover

The Microsoft Surface Pro 9 isn’t perfect and you are making compromises for its sleek design, but you may be willing too if that’s what you’re after as it is a unique package on the Windows side of things. In our review, we were big fans of the bright, high refresh rate PixelSense display while the new colour options let you spice things up a bit. And, again, the remarkable thinness and premium feel make this a top-tier business productivity machine for those wanting to work on the go. It does lack value in terms of performance and some may prefer a standard keyboard, but it can be a strong pick for the right person.

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Microsoft Surface Pro 9 review

