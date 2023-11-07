Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The special Zelda Switch OLED is discounted for today only

Alec Evans By Alec Evans

Fans of The Legend of Zelda absolutely need to check out this incredible Switch OLED deal which is soon to expire.

EE has a tasty 5% discount on a Nintendo Switch OLED Tears of the Kingdom Edition (the Zelda game itself is unfortunately not included).

Buy it through the EE store website before midnight tonight, and you will be able to save 5% by using the code 5GAMEDAYEE at the point of purchase, pushing the cost down to just £293.55 from the original price of £309.

Zelda Edition Nintendo Switch OLED for under £300

Zelda Edition Nintendo Switch OLED for under £300

Thanks to EE’s 5% off deal, you can buy a special edition Tears of the Kingdom Switch OLED for just £293.55, down from its previous price of £309.

  • EE
  • Use code 5GAMEDAYEE
  • Now £293.55
View Deal

The Switch itself should need no introduction, but the Switch OLED is a fantastic upgrade for existing fans. It boasts a 7-inch OLED screen, focusing on improved brightness, contrast and colour accuracy, as well as a new larger and sturdier stand that supports multiple angles.

Trusted Reviews’ very-own Ryan Jones gave the Switch OLED a solid four-star rating – while there were no notable upgrades on the standard Switch for performance or docked mode, you can really tell the difference in its screen upgrade and improved speakers, not to mention its increased storage capacity. We didn’t feel the increase in screen size made it difficult to carry around either, and the screen resolution of 720p didn’t feel like it was too low. In fact, it would have been more problematic if a boost in pixels meant a shorter battery life or larger design.

We said that ultimately it’s worth the upgrade if you can get a good trade-in deal for your current Switch, and there’s the offer to trade in your old console through EE, so this deal that may interest gen one Nintendo Switch users as well as complete newbies to the Switch.

For one of the best Switch OLED variants out there, this deal is just too good to pass up, but make sure you use the code 5GAMEDAYEE at the checkout in order to receive the full discount.

You might like…

Best Buy just dropped the best big screen buy of the season

Best Buy just dropped the best big screen buy of the season

Chris Smith 15 mins ago
Shark’s handheld vacuum is almost half price for Black Friday

Shark’s handheld vacuum is almost half price for Black Friday

Alec Evans 2 hours ago
Set flight this Black Friday with 26% off the DJI Air 2S drone

Set flight this Black Friday with 26% off the DJI Air 2S drone

Hannah Davies 6 hours ago
Get drawing with 40% off the Wacom One pen display

Get drawing with 40% off the Wacom One pen display

Hannah Davies 8 hours ago
US Deal: Gamers need to see Logitech’s G502 mouse price drop

US Deal: Gamers need to see Logitech’s G502 mouse price drop

Chris Smith 22 hours ago
Best Buy’s Z Flip 4 deal feels like a misprice

Best Buy’s Z Flip 4 deal feels like a misprice

Chris Smith 23 hours ago
Alec Evans
By Alec Evans

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.