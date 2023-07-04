The Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones are on the cheap again

We have been big fans of these headphones ever since we first reviewed them, and this big discount is an excellent reason to pick up a pair.

There may be a more recent addition to the series in the WH-1000XM5, but the XM4 remain a five-star pair of headphones, and given the price difference between the two (thanks to this deal) it’s seriously worth considering these as your next pair of over-ear headphones. Get a pair from Amazon today for £234.40, saving you tons of money over their original £350 price point..

Sony has been right at the cutting edge of consumer audio equipment for years now, and these headphones are one of their very best offerings. From audio quality to the design, these are a real winner.

A fantastic price for the Sony WH-1000XM4 One of our favourite pairs of over-ear headphones in recent memory, the Sony WH-1000XM4s have seen an impressive reduction on Amazon. Amazon

Was £350

Now £234.40 View Deal

One of the most standout features of all with the WH-1000XM4s is the noise cancellation, which is not only excellent at its job, but also supremely adaptable. Sony has gone so far as to use location data (with user consent) to learn how the noise cancellation should perform in different frequently visited locations, such as a train station, and adjust accordingly.

Of course, while ANC is worth shouting about, the real core of the XM4s are their audio quality. ‘Articulate’ is the word that our TV and Audio Editor Kob Monney kept coming back to in his review, meaning that from the bass to the highest frequencies, the WH-1000XM4 deliver a consistently excellent, energetic performance without distortion.

As if all this wasn’t enough, Sony has also worked hard to ensure the WH-1000XM4s are not only lightweight but also very comfortable, something that can’t be said for all headphones, even in the higher price-ranges.

All in all, Sony has produced one of the very best all-round pairs of headphones on the market today, and at this price, they’re a proper bargain too.