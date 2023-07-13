The Sony WH-1000XM4 are still massively discounted, even after Prime Day

If you missed out on all the action during Amazon’s Prime Day sale then don’t worry, there’s still an incredible deal available on one of our favourite pair of headphones.

Originally going for a whopping £350 at the time of their release, the powerful Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones can now be yours for just £219. While they were slightly cheaper during Prime Day at £208, this is only a minimal increase on that deal and currently the best price for the headphones anywhere (trust us, we’ve looked)

Sony has released a newer version of these headphones, the WH-1000XM5, but we still consider the XM4s to be an outstanding and highly recommended pair of over-ear headphones, and when the XM4s are at this price point, the value-for-money contest between the two easily goes to the older pair.

A huge discount for the excellent Sony WH-1000XM4

Was £350

In terms of audio quality, Sony offers excellent return on investment. The WH-1000XM4s are consistent across the entire audible range, providing a level of clarity usually reserved for much more expensive headphones. Accompanying this strong audio performance is exceptional active noise cancellation, which not only does an outstanding job at blocking out external noise, but it can also adjust itself automatically depending on your environment to ensure the noise cancellation remains consistent and doesn’t get in the way of your listening experience.

Beyond the audio performance is more good news for the WH-1000XM4. The body is very sturdy, the fit is comfortable on the head and over the ears, and Sony manages to keep the weight down to a very reasonable 254g – far lower than much of the competition. Plus, Sony claims that with ANC, these headphones can last up to 30 hours on a single charge. This means that you can enjoy these headphones for extended sessions (such as on a long journey) without discomfort or battery worries, with is always a huge plus.

Again, £219 for some of the best ANC headphones you can buy is a bit of a steal, and you’d have a hard time trying to find better value for money in this category.