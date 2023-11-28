The slick Dell XPS 15 laptop is massively reduced right now

In the world of laptops, it can be tricky to find the right balance of performance, portability and affordability, but this Dell XPS 15 deal ticks all the boxes.

While the Black Friday sale may have come and gone, that doesn’t mean that there isn’t still an opportunity to bag a bargain particularly if you’re after a new laptop as Dell’s Cyber Week sale has just kicked off.

Save 18% on the Dell XPS 15 The powerful Dell XPS 15 complete with the new 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900H is now available with up to 18% off in Dell’s Cyber Week sale Includes free shipping and Dell´s price match guarantee. You can also earn 2x Dell Rewards points. Dell

Was £2,919

now £2,299 View Deal

While there’s quite a few deals available, one of the absolute highlights is undoubtedly the up to 18% reduction on the latest Dell XPS 15, letting you nab one of the highest specced configurations for less.

Even though it’s far beyond the ‘budget’ market for laptops, where a Chromebook might be a better buy, for the people who want to invest in a future-proof laptop to get them through their work or passion projects with ease, the Dell XPS 15 is well worth picking up whilst it’s reduced.

One of the best things the laptop has going for it is it’s unbelievable portability, which is about as close to a MacBook Air as you’ll find from a Windows machine. One of the ways in which Dell has managed to keep things so svelte and slick on the XPS 15 is through precise optimisation of the space available.

For instance, even though it has a large 15-inch display, the XPS 15 benefits from a staggering 92.9% screen to body ratio which is almost unheard of – letting you get the full screen experience without having to carry around a bulky piece of kit as a result.

Speaking of the screen, this specific configuration comes with a vibrant OLED display that’s perfect not only for seeing video previews and image editors in their best possible light, but also in bringing out the best from your favourite films and TV shows with a level of contrast that makes everything pop.

Powering it all under the hood is the powerful 13th Gen Intel Core i9 processor which can make short work of anything you throw at it, and with an RTX 4070 graphics card, you can take on pretty hefty 3D modelling work too and even a bit of light gaming when it’s time to kick back.

You won’t have to be weighed down by dongles either thanks to the inclusion of a full sized SD card slot on the Dell XPS 15 as well as three USB-C ports (two of which are Thunderbolt 4) and a dedicated 3.5mm headphone jack.

As a final cherry on top, the Dell XPS 15 is more than ready for transport between your home office, shared workspaces and your favourite cafe thanks to its high-precision aluminium chassis that’s incredibly tough and designed to keep the laptop well protected on the go.

At any time of year, the Dell XPS 15 is an easy laptop to recommend to professionals, but whilst it’s available with a slick discount of up to 18%, now’s the perfect time to see what all the fuss is about.

To see what other discounts are available, head on over to Dell’s Cyber Week sale to see reductions of up to 40% on its range of laptops, computers and accessories.

This article has been published in partnership with Dell Technologies and Intel. You can read about our partnership policies here.