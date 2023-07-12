Amazon Prime day is here! Check out the latest deals

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The Sage Espresso machine is back down to a tempting price

Gemma Ryles By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer

We’re on the second and last day of Prime Day, so you will want to jump on this Sage Esspresso machine discount before it’s too late.

If you’re still on the hunt for even more Prime Day deals, you’re in the right place. We’ve already come across this fantastic offer on the Sage the Bambino Espresso Machine, which has seen a huge 40% price slash, taking it down from £329.95 to just £198.99.

It’s important to note that if you want access to this deal, you will need to have an active Prime membership. Any new members can sign up with a 30-day free trial for free right now. And if you want to take a peek at more deals, check out our Prime Day Live Blog, as we’re keeping track of every noteworthy tech deal Prime Day has to offer.

Snatch up the Sage Espresso Machine with a 40% discount this Prime Day

Snatch up the Sage Espresso Machine with a 40% discount this Prime Day

Treat yourself and your kitchen this Prime Day with this fantastic 40% discount on Sage the Bambino Espresso Machine.

  • Amazon
  • Save a massive 40%
  • Now £198.99
View Deal

This Sage Bambino comes with an automatic steam wand, allowing you to adjust the milk temperature and texture to create your perfect drink. It also comes with digital temperature control, ensuring that the water is delivered at exactly the right temperature for the most optimal espresso experience.

Moreover, its thermojet heating system can achieve extraction temperature in just three seconds, meaning that you can prepare your morning coffee in a matter of minutes.

We’ve been tracking this deal through the handy Keepa price tracking feature and we can confirm that the Sage the Bambino Espresso Machine has not seen a discount like this in several months. So if you want to upgrade your coffee setup without breaking the bank, we recommend that you jump on this deal now before it’s too late. 

Today’s Best Prime Day deals:

You might like…

Best Prime Day Deals Live: Day 2 of Amazon’s big annual sale

Best Prime Day Deals Live: Day 2 of Amazon’s big annual sale

Max Parker 9 mins ago
Amazon’s dropped an unbelievable Razer Viper Mini for Prime users

Amazon’s dropped an unbelievable Razer Viper Mini for Prime users

Nick Rayner 16 mins ago
Prime Day’s Sony ZV-1F deal is perfect for new vloggers

Prime Day’s Sony ZV-1F deal is perfect for new vloggers

Hannah Davies 17 mins ago
Best Prime Day Ninja Deals: Heavy discounts on air fryers, knives, cookers and more

Best Prime Day Ninja Deals: Heavy discounts on air fryers, knives, cookers and more

Gemma Ryles 23 mins ago
Our favourite Bluetooth speaker just took a massive Prime Day price cut

Our favourite Bluetooth speaker just took a massive Prime Day price cut

Thomas Deehan 38 mins ago
Best Prime Day Camera Deals: All the top camera offers across Amazon

Best Prime Day Camera Deals: All the top camera offers across Amazon

Hannah Davies 2 hours ago
Gemma Ryles
By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer
Gemma joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer after graduating from Leeds Beckett University with a Journalism degree. She's worked with national outlets, covering breaking news stories to reviews fo…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.