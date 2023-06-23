Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The S22 Ultra is nearly as cheap as the Pixel 7 right now

Thomas Deehan By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Editor

The S22 Ultra just continues to plummet in price to the point where it’s almost the same rate as Google’s latest handset.

Hold on to your hats for this one – you can now get the Galaxy S22 Ultra with 100GB of data for £249 upfront and just £16 a month. Over two years, the total cost of this contract comes to just £633 which is barely that much more than the £599 asking price of the Pixel 7 by itself. The ability to get one of last year’s best flagship phones at this price is almost absurd.

While it’s been supplanted by the Galaxy S23 Ultra, the S22 Ultra is still an amazing handset in its own right and one that can easily trounce most of the competition in 2023. When pit against phones around the £600 mark however, it’s an absolute no brainer.

For starters, the S22 Ultra packs an edge-to-edge 6.8-inch display with a gorgeous 1440p resolution that makes everything from photos to movies pop. What sets it apart from most other flagships however is the inclusion of Samsung’s S Pen, which is housed in the phone itself.

This handy stylus makes it incredibly easy to take notes on the go or, if you have some artistic flair, put together a piece of digital art in next to no time. It’s the perfect productivity set-up for anyone who seeks to use their phone for tons of day-to-day tasks.

Of course, for anyone in the know, it’s the S22 Ultra’s camera set-up that’s the real star of the show. The quad-camera set-up was unparalleled upon release and it can still stand with the best of them now. In his 4.5-star review for the phone, Editor Max Parker wrote:

“Zooming is where the S22 Ultra impresses. The capabilities on offer easily beat the competition from Apple and Google. I’m not talking about hitting 100x – these shots still look grainy and generally are a mess – but at 10x and below the results are fantastic. I stood outside Trusted Reviews HQ and zoomed 10x towards the tip of The Shard and the resulting images are crisp and perfectly usable.”

I still can’t get over the fact that the S22 Ultra (which once had a price tag of £1149 and upwards) is this cheap, so if you’re in the market for an upgrade and your budget lines up with the reduced cost then I can’t recommend a better phone to pick up for the price.

