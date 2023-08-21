The Pixel Watch is down to its lowest price ever

If you’ve wanted to pick up a modern smartwatch but weren’t impressed by the asking prices, this is your chance to snag Google’s stylish Pixel Watch with a huge £110 discount.

Down from a RRP of £339 to a much more palatable £229, you can get a brand-new Google Pixel Watch in a selection of colours on Amazon today.

Having developed the Wear OS software which powers so many smartwatches, it was only a matter of time before Google released its very own watch, and the version of Wear OS you find on the Pixel Watch is arguably the very best – our reviewer praised how smoothly it ran as well as how aesthetically pleasing the OS looks compared to other watches.

Google Pixel Watch with a £110 discount If you want a smartwatch that can match up with your Android phone, this is an excellent pickup at this price point. Amazon

Was £339

Now £229 View Deal

It’s not just the software that looks good either: this is a very sleekly designed timepiece that’s on the smaller, slimmer side compared to its competitors. There are three colours for the watch itself (black, champagne gold and silver) and a small but tasteful selection of colours for the watch-strap too. The black body and ‘obsidian’ strap combo looks especially sleek.

The integration of Google’s own apps, especially maps, are one of the biggest selling points for the Pixel Watch. It can do all the things you’d expect from a big-name smartwatch, including fitness and sleep tracking (this is one of the best features overall), as well as download useful third-party apps like Strava and Calm.

So if you already own a Pixel phone, this could be the ideal partner for your wrist particularly when there’s a saving of £110 to be had.