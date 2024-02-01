The Pixel 7a just became even better value for money

Not only is the SIM-Free Google Pixel 7a currently seeing an 11% reduction on Amazon, this generous bundle also comes with a 30W wall charger to make the most of the device’s fast charging capability.

You can currently get the Google Pixel 7a and a 30W wall charger for just £399 on Amazon, saving you a generous 11% off the £449 RRP. While this isn’t the cheapest we’ve ever seen the Pixel 7a, it’s the cheapest price currently going and has the added bonus on the included wall charger.

This Amazon exclusive deal is particularly impressive as the Google Pixel 7a, without the wall charger, is currently £449 directly from Google.

The Pixel 7a launched back in May 2023, so although it isn’t the newest Google smartphone, it’s only less than a year old, so you can still expect a decent user experience, thanks to Google’s Tensor G2 chip.

The Pixel 7a’s dual rear camera system is a standout feature that includes 64MP wide and 13MP ultrawide sensors. Not only can you take higher quality shots, you can enhance your photos and videos with Google’s advanced image processing. Take high quality photos in low light, fix blurry photos and erase any distracting objects in a shot.

Its 4385mAh battery can also last for over 24-hours, and by turning on Extreme Battery Saver you can even experience up to 72-hours of battery life to help you out in a pinch. When the time does eventually come to recharge, the aforementioned 30w wall charger means you can top up the battery in no time.

The Pixel 7a earned a 4.5-star rating from us, with our Editor Max Parker concluding that “I haven’t been as happy with a phone under £500/$500 for a while” and thanks to “wireless charging, a better camera, a more capable chipset and a faster display make the Pixel 7a one of the best mid-range phones.”

If you’ve been considering making the switch to a Google Pixel for a while, then this deal is definitely worth going for. Not only will you get a generous £50 off the handset, but you’ll also receive a 30W wall charger to make the most of its fast-charging capability.