The Pixel 7 just won’t stop dropping in price

We’ve seen the Pixel 7 drop to some incredibly low prices over the last few weeks but this new Amazon offer takes the cake.

Earlier this week, I reported that the Pixel 7 was even cheaper than the Pixel 7a at just £394, and while that was still a bargain, the phone has now dropped in price even further to just £350.38, effectively making it a budget smartphone.

At that price, there’s no way the deal will last for much longer so if you’ve been looking to upgrade to a newer Android handset at an affordable rate then trust me, you won’t find a better deal than this one.

Pixel 7 is now a budget phone If you’ve had your eye on a new Pixel handset but wanted to wait for a bargain then your patience has been rewarded with this phenomenal deal. Amazon

Was £599

Now £350.38 View Deal

Just for reference, the new Pixel 8 has an RRP of £699 so unless you’re dead set on having the absolute latest features, you can still get one of Google’s best handsets in recent years for roughly half the price of its successor.

As someone who used the Pixel 7 as their main handset for most of this year, I can comfortably say that it’s one of the best all-rounder smartphones out there and even in 2023, it can go toe-to-toe with flagship devices where photos are concerned.

The camera experience is emboldened by Google’s unbelievable post-computational processing which manages to turn every photo you take into its best possible version, with very little effort required from the user. Plus, thanks to Google’s Magic Eraser, you can get rid of any background loiterers who might otherwise be ruining your perfect selfie.

The day-to-day experience is made even better thanks to Google’s clean and uncluttered version of Android, which offers tons of customisation and quality of life features such as the ability to dive straight back into the last thing you were listening to (across a multitude of apps) from the control panel.

For these reasons and so many more, the Pixel 7 was already a great phone, even as a cheaper alternative to the Pixel 8 but when it’s down to such a bargain price, there’s never been a better time to pick one up.