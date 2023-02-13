 large image

The Pixel 6a is reduced to £291 for a limited time

If you’ve been keeping your eyes peeled for a new Pixel phone, look no further. The Google Pixel 6a has plummeted to just £291 on Amazon. 

That’s a £108 saving on the already very affordable Google phone. Head to Amazon today to save 27% and get the Pixel 6a for £291 instead of £399

The Pixel 6a is Google’s most recent budget phone entry, having launched in mid-2022. 

Save more than £100 on the Google Pixel 6a

Save over a quarter on the Google Pixel 6a when you buy it on Amazon right now. The smartphone has dropped from £399 to just £291 while stocks last, for a total saving of £108 or 27% off.

  • Amazon
  • Was £399
  • £291
View Deal

The smartphone has some brilliant specs, including Google’s own Tensor chip with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. That’s the same chip powering the company’s flagship Pixel 6 Pro. 

The phone boasts a compact design with a lovely two-tone finish and a 1080p OLED display. Turn the 6a around and you’ll find two 12-megapixel rear cameras capable of capturing accurate skin tones and producing strong results even in low-lit environments. 

The Pixel 6a’s biggest strength, however, is its software. The phone takes advantage of a clean, well-design UI with no bloatware and a promise of five years of updates. 

We gave the Pixel 6a 4 out of 5 stars in our review with editor Max Parker praising the phone’s small form factor, reliable camera and excellent software. 

“The Pixel 6a is a small, powerful Android phone that’s more wallet-friendly next to Google’s other devices”, wrote Max. “It isn’t as revolutionary as other A-series handsets we’ve seen, but it’s still a great phone for those who prefer great software rather than big spec sheets”. 

Pixel 6a Keepa

As you can see from the Keepa graph above, this price is the lowest we’ve seen the Pixel 6a drop on Amazon. That makes this a fantastic time to scoop the phone up for just £291 down from £399. 

You’ll want to act fast though – there are just 10 devices left in stock as of us spotting this deal. Head over to Amazon to save £108 on the affordable Google phone while stocks last.

