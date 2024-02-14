Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The Pixel 6a is now a budget phone at just £269

Need a decent smartphone upgrade but don’t want to spend too much money or commit to a long contract? This Google Pixel 6a deal is an ideal choice. 

You can currently nab a refurbished ‘like new’ Google Pixel 6a for just £269 on Giffgaff.

Giffgaff states the ‘like new’ condition of its refurbished phones have no visible scratches on the screen or body. All Giffgaff refurbished phones are also cleaned and tested to ensure they are in 100% working condition, and offer a 24-month warranty. 

Although not the most up-to-date Google smartphone, the Pixel 6a remains a decent option for those who aren’t fussed about the latest handset. Its two 12MP rear cameras are supported by the Google Tensor chip, which promises excellent image quality.

Its 6.1-inch display is particularly appealing if you don’t want to ferry around a larger smartphone every day. The screen is also protected with damage-resistant Gorilla Glass 3, which provides up to 4x improvement in scratch resistance compared to its predecessor. 

Google also promises the Pixel 6a is guaranteed to get Android version updates until at least July 2025 and guaranteed security updates until at least July 2027. If you’re worried about falling behind with key updates when buying an older smartphone then this should put your mind at ease.

It’s worth noting that with this particular Giffgaff deal, you will need to order with at least a £10 SIM. This, however, is flexible and can be amended to suit your needs.

If you already have an active SIM, you can cancel this £10 rolling contract immediately after ordering the handset, so you won’t incur any future costs beyond that. 

We gave the Pixel 6a a four-star rating, with Editor Max Parker concluding that “the Pixel 6a is an easy-to-recommend Android phone in 2023 that doesn’t break the bank. You’re getting plenty of phone for the money with this device, especially if you’re after a more compact device that will pick up updates for years to come.” 

If you’re looking for an affordable yet reliable smartphone, with guaranteed Android and security updates for quite some time to come, then this Google Pixel 6a deal with Giffgaff is a great choice. 

