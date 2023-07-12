The Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3 is incredibly cheap after a Prime Day discount

The Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3 is a 2-in-1 Chromebook that can be used as both a laptop and tablet. It already had a great reputation for being as cheap as chips, but now it’s even more affordable following a 45% price crash.

Amazon is selling the Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3 for just £179.99, making it one of the best Chromebook deals of the week. It’s an especially great deal for students returning to school in September.

The Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c processor and 4GB RAM. That’s enough power to complete basic day-to-day tasks such as web browsing, typing up essays and using all of your favourite apps.

Lenovo generously bundles in the detachable keyboard with the tablet, and so you won’t need to buy a separate accessory like you do with Microsoft’s tablets.

The 10.95-inch screen has a 2K (2000×1200) resolution, making it a great option for watching Netflix and YouTube on the go. It only weighs 945g too, so it shouldn’t be a problem to carry around in a bag all day.

The Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3 has an average rating of 4.4 out of 5 on Amazon from 55 customer reviews. One happy customer wrote:

“Had this for 4-5 months now and I love it. It’s not going to compare with more expensive Chromebooks, but if you want a reliable, easy to use Chromebook that fits easily in your bag, then thumbs up. I mainly use it for word-processing, emails and general everyday stuff, which it is fantastic for.”

