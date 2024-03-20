Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The Kindle Paperwhite just can’t be beat at this price

Max Parker By Max Parker
Editor

You know Amazon is going to discount its best branded tech on deals days, and that’s certainly the case here with the Kindle Paperwhite.

As part of its Spring Deals promotion, Amazon has slashed 23% off the price of the 16GB Kindle Paperwhite.

That means instead of £149.99 you’ll be paying £114.99 – a far more tempting price for an excellent reading device that’s easily one of the best we’ve reviewed.

This Paperwhite remains our favourite Kindle – and we’ve reviewed them all. It packs a wonderful 6.9-inch display with a very even backlight that makes reading an absolute pleasure. The text reproduction is sharp and the light makes it easy to read at night without disturbing anyone.

There’s on-device access to the excellent Kindle bookstore plus loads of Audible audiobooks available for downloading. 16GB of storage is plenty for all the books most people could ever want and a good number of longer audiobooks too.

The Kindle Paperwhite just can’t be beat at this price

The Kindle Paperwhite just can’t be beat at this price

As part of its Spring Deals promotion, Amazon has slashed 23% off the price of the 16GB Kindle Paperwhite. That means instead of £149.99 you’ll be paying £114.99 – a far more tempting price for an excellent reading device that’s easily one of the best we’ve reviewed.

  • Amazon
  • Save 23%
  • Now £114.99
View Deal

We also really love the addition of a USB-C port, which makes it very easy to charge and the battery life can be measured in weeks, rather than days.

In our review of the device, we said, “If you’ve been looking for an upgrade to an ageing Kindle, or you’ve yet to take the e-reader plunge, this is the best around.”

The Best Amazon Spring Deal Days Offers:

You might like…

Sony’s 5-star ANC headphones are down to a tempting price

Sony’s 5-star ANC headphones are down to a tempting price

Jessica Gorringe 36 mins ago
The Apple Watch 8 has never been cheaper than it is right now

The Apple Watch 8 has never been cheaper than it is right now

Max Parker 44 mins ago
Save £100 on this compact 4K Sony vlogging camera

Save £100 on this compact 4K Sony vlogging camera

Hannah Davies 1 hour ago
Quick, Xbox controllers are going dirt cheap on Amazon

Quick, Xbox controllers are going dirt cheap on Amazon

Thomas Deehan 1 hour ago
Amazon Deal: Stock up on Echo Show 3rd Gens with this offer

Amazon Deal: Stock up on Echo Show 3rd Gens with this offer

Jessica Gorringe 2 hours ago
The Surface Pro 9 is down to its cheapest ever price on Amazon

The Surface Pro 9 is down to its cheapest ever price on Amazon

Adam Speight 2 hours ago
Max Parker
By Max Parker
Editor

Max is the Editor of Trusted Reviews, and has been a mobile phone and technology specialist for over nine years. Max started his career at T3 straight after graduating from Kingston University. Max ha…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words