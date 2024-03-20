The Kindle Paperwhite just can’t be beat at this price

You know Amazon is going to discount its best branded tech on deals days, and that’s certainly the case here with the Kindle Paperwhite.

As part of its Spring Deals promotion, Amazon has slashed 23% off the price of the 16GB Kindle Paperwhite.

That means instead of £149.99 you’ll be paying £114.99 – a far more tempting price for an excellent reading device that’s easily one of the best we’ve reviewed.

This Paperwhite remains our favourite Kindle – and we’ve reviewed them all. It packs a wonderful 6.9-inch display with a very even backlight that makes reading an absolute pleasure. The text reproduction is sharp and the light makes it easy to read at night without disturbing anyone.

There’s on-device access to the excellent Kindle bookstore plus loads of Audible audiobooks available for downloading. 16GB of storage is plenty for all the books most people could ever want and a good number of longer audiobooks too.

We also really love the addition of a USB-C port, which makes it very easy to charge and the battery life can be measured in weeks, rather than days.

In our review of the device, we said, “If you’ve been looking for an upgrade to an ageing Kindle, or you’ve yet to take the e-reader plunge, this is the best around.”

