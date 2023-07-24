Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The iPhone 14 Plus is a bargain courtesy of this deal

Nick Rayner By Nick Rayner linkedin Contact via linkedin

It’s not every day that the larger sibling to the iPhone 14 gets a great deal, but that’s what we have here: a chance to get iPhone 14 Plus with an enormous 100GB of data and no upfront cost. 

If you prefer a phone with a large screen and have been looking for a good time to upgrade, this might be it as you can get an iPhone 14 Plus with 100GB of data for £40.99 a month, and zero upfront charge.

It’s not just the screen size that’s different with the 14 Plus – Trusted Reviews’ Editor Max Parker wrote in his review that the handset has “the best battery life you’ll find on an iPhone 14 model”, and called it “the better choice” over its slightly smaller sibling.

The iPhone 14 Plus is on special offer with 100GB of data a month

The iPhone 14 Plus is on special offer with 100GB of data a month

If you want the iPhone 14 experience on the big screen, this is the deal for you – especially when you don’t have to pay a penny upfront.

  • Mobiles
  • No upfront cost
  • £40.99 a month
View Deal

The most important feature of the 14 Plus is, of course, the size. Apple has learned from previous generations, and ensured that users of the Pro Max series will be pleasantly surprised by how lightweight the 14 Plus is – it’s only 31g heavier than the standard 14, and 37g lighter than the 14 Pro Max, as well as slightly thinner. All this means that you get a pleasantly lightweight, comfortable experience while still enjoying a big screen.

Besides its size, the screen is very vibrant, with a sharp OLED panel. It is stuck at a 60hz refresh rate, which is not the quickest, but for video content such as YouTube, this is more than enough for perfectly smooth viewing, meaning you can still get the most out of the large display with its punchy OLED colours.

In other facets, it’s every bit as good as you’d expect from the newest iPhone generation: a brilliant camera, a speedy processor and all the benefits of using the newest version of iOS. So, if you want a bigger, better iPhone 14 experience with more data than you’ll ever need, definitely give this deal a look.

You might like…

Last Chance Deal: Alienware’s m15 R7 gaming laptop offer is almost gone

Last Chance Deal: Alienware’s m15 R7 gaming laptop offer is almost gone

Thomas Deehan 60 mins ago
The GoPro Hero 11 Mini has finally seen a major price drop

The GoPro Hero 11 Mini has finally seen a major price drop

Thomas Deehan 4 hours ago
The Witcher on PS5 is down to its lowest price yet

The Witcher on PS5 is down to its lowest price yet

Nick Rayner 5 hours ago
John Lewis is running an amazing AirPods Pro 2 deal

John Lewis is running an amazing AirPods Pro 2 deal

Gemma Ryles 5 hours ago
The ultimate iPhone 14 Pro Max contract just appeared

The ultimate iPhone 14 Pro Max contract just appeared

Thomas Deehan 3 days ago
The official Xbox headset just got a very rare discount

The official Xbox headset just got a very rare discount

Nick Rayner 3 days ago
Nick Rayner
By Nick Rayner linkedin Contact via linkedin
Nick joined the Trusted Reviews team straight after graduating from Queen Mary University of London with a BA in History. While he loves writing about great deals for all sorts of tech, his main area …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.