The iPhone 13 Pro Max is now almost as cheap as the iPhone 13

For anyone wanting to upgrade to a flagship level iPhone on the cheap, this 13 Pro Max deal is just the ticket.

Right now at Giffgaff, you can get a ‘Like New’ refurbished iPhone 13 Pro Max for just £639, which is an absolute bargain for a phone that used to cost £1049 new only just a few years ago. It’s worth pointing out that at that price, it’s only slightly more expensive than the current £599 going rate of the standard iPhone 13 when bought new at Apple.

It feels a bit daft to point out the obvious but unless you’re tied to £599 as a strict budget, you’d be much better off spending the £40 difference and opting for the 13 Pro Max which is a far superior phone in every way.

The only extra charge to contend with is the need to add a £10 Giffgaff monthly rolling SIM to your purchase, but you can cancel that immediately afterwards to ensure that you’re not charged anything beyond that initial £10.

iPhone 13 Pro Max Bargain Now’s your chance to get one of the best iPhones in recent years on the cheap, thanks to this incredible offer from Giffgaff. Giffgaff

‘Like new’ refurbished

Just £639 View Deal

Given that the latest iPhone 15 Pro Max has an eye-watering starting price of £1149, you’d be far better off opting for this deal if you want a fairly recent flagship iPhone that doesn’t break the bank, plus the iPhone 13 Pro Max is still packed with a ton of great features.

Of course, the handset’s greatest strength is still its operating system. Updated to feature the latest iOS 17, the 13 Pro Max feels every bit like a modern phone, and the fantastic app support, seamless ecosystem with other products like the Apple Watch and Apple AirPods, just makes the day-to-day experience so much better.

Because this is a ‘Max’ iPhone, you can benefit from the handset’s gorgeous 6.8-inch display which is vibrant, colourful, and great for catching up on the latest films and TV shows. Plus, all that extra space makes simple things like reading articles and scrolling through social media feel vastly improved.

As with any iPhone however, the cameras are always one of the biggest highlights. In his review for the phone, Editor Max Parker wrote: “[the] 12-megapixel wide camera has far larger pixels and a wider aperture than the 12 Pro Max, allowing more light into the sensor for better low-light performance and a more natural depth of field effect.”

To get all of this for a price that’s nearing the mid-range area of the market is just too good to pass up, so whether you’re looking to get your first iPhone or simply upgrade from an older one, this is a great shout.