The iPhone 13 is too much of a steal at this price

This iPhone 13 deal hits that low price sweet spot. It’s a bit of a steal alright.

Buymobiles is selling the iPhone 13 on a 24 month Three contract with a healthy 100GB of monthly data for a price of just £30 a month, with no up front fee.

This deal ticks a lot of boxes. It gets you a relatively modern iPhone – flat-edged design, OLED display, punchy A15 Bionic processor and all – at a manageable monthly fee, with an absolute stack of monthly data.

Tot the monthly payments of this iPhone 13 deal up and you reach £720, which is indeed a steal.

We awarded the iPhone 13 4.5 stars out of 5 at the time. Even once the iPhone 14 appeared, we concluded that “The iPhone 13 remains a strong upgrade for those who haven’t switched phones for a number of years, especially when the smaller updates of the iPhone 14 are taken into consideration.”

Among the many elements that we really liked, we have to point to much improved battery life, a bright OLED display, and an excellent main camera.

If you’re worried about the fact that the iPhone 15 has just been released, making the iPhone 13 two generations old, allow us to set you mind to rest. Apple supports its phones with OS updates for seven years or more, and its rapid custom processors are so far ahead of the game, they stay fast and fluid for about as long.

This is a great deal for a very good iPhone. Grab it while it’s hot.