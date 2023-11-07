Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The iPhone 13 is too much of a steal at this price

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

This iPhone 13 deal hits that low price sweet spot. It’s a bit of a steal alright.

Buymobiles is selling the iPhone 13 on a 24 month Three contract with a healthy 100GB of monthly data for a price of just £30 a month, with no up front fee.

This deal ticks a lot of boxes. It gets you a relatively modern iPhone – flat-edged design, OLED display, punchy A15 Bionic processor and all – at a manageable monthly fee, with an absolute stack of monthly data.

Tot the monthly payments of this iPhone 13 deal up and you reach £720, which is indeed a steal.

Get the iPhone 13 with 100GB data for just £30 a month

Get the iPhone 13 with 100GB data for just £30 a month

Buy Mobiles is offering the iPhone 13 on a 24 month contract for just £30 a month, with no up front fee and 100GB of data allowance.

  • Buy Mobiles
  • 100GB data
  • £30 a month, no up front fee
View Deal

We awarded the iPhone 13 4.5 stars out of 5 at the time. Even once the iPhone 14 appeared, we concluded that “The iPhone 13 remains a strong upgrade for those who haven’t switched phones for a number of years, especially when the smaller updates of the iPhone 14 are taken into consideration.”

Among the many elements that we really liked, we have to point to much improved battery life, a bright OLED display, and an excellent main camera.

If you’re worried about the fact that the iPhone 15 has just been released, making the iPhone 13 two generations old, allow us to set you mind to rest. Apple supports its phones with OS updates for seven years or more, and its rapid custom processors are so far ahead of the game, they stay fast and fluid for about as long.

This is a great deal for a very good iPhone. Grab it while it’s hot.

You might like…

Set flight this Black Friday with 26% off the DJI Air 2S drone

Set flight this Black Friday with 26% off the DJI Air 2S drone

Hannah Davies 13 mins ago
Nothing Ear (2) buds are now even cheaper – and it’s not even Black Friday yet

Nothing Ear (2) buds are now even cheaper – and it’s not even Black Friday yet

Alec Evans 32 mins ago
The ultralight Motorola Edge 40 is a budget phone with this deal

The ultralight Motorola Edge 40 is a budget phone with this deal

Lewis Painter 1 hour ago
This Black Friday SIM deal gets you 125GB data for £12

This Black Friday SIM deal gets you 125GB data for £12

Jon Mundy 1 hour ago
Get drawing with 40% off the Wacom One pen display

Get drawing with 40% off the Wacom One pen display

Hannah Davies 2 hours ago
This Alienware deal is an early Black Friday treat for serious gamers

This Alienware deal is an early Black Friday treat for serious gamers

Adam Speight 2 hours ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.