The high-powered Dell XPS 17 is now a bargain for content creators

Dell’s TechFest Sale is now on and if you’re on a hunt for a true powerhouse of a laptop then this astounding deal on the Dell XPS 17 will be right up your street.

For the duration of the sale (and while stocks last), you can get up to 15% off the new Dell XPS 17, so if your current laptop is starting to show it’s age and you want to invest in a true next-gen device that’ll see you safely into the future then now’s the time to pounce.

While there are a few configurations available to have the Dell XPS 17 feel more tailor-made to your budget and specific use-case, we’re going to focus on the £4379 model (now down to £3679.01) as it offers up the perfect blend of power and affordability to high-end users.

Powering the show is the unstoppable 13th Gen Intel Core i9 processor which, with 14 cores and up to 5.40 GHz Turbo is more than ready to tackle whatever you plan to throw at it.

Dell XPS 17 Deal Calling all content creators, you don’t want to miss this incredible discount on the high-powered Dell XPS 17 laptop. Dell

Was £4379

Now £3679.01 View Deal

With that kind of power under the hood, the XPS 17 can not only keep up with any tasks in the realm of photo/video editing and 3D modeling, but it’ll even speed up the process immensely, giving you the chance to get more done in a single day.

That’s before mentioning the staggering 64GB DDR5 RAM tucked away into the device, meaning that multitasking and having a bunch of programs open at one time will barely cause the XPS 17 to sweat.

There’s also a massive 2TB SSD thrown into the mix, which is more than enough to keep all your projects stored locally, without needing to dive back into the cloud when you want to pick up from where you left off. You’ll also have plenty of room left for a handful of triple-A games – perfect for when you want to kick back after a long day.

While there’s very little doubt about the power involved here, you might be wondering about the display. Thankfully, Dell has kept up the level of quality here too, packing the XPS 17 with a large 17-inch UHD+ 3840 x 2400 resolution display.

Not only is the display a touchscreen (handy for quickly zooming into an image) with anti-glare technology, but there’s also 100% Adobe RGB colour as an option, which is exactly what you need for accurate representation of an image or video in the editing stages.

As a final incentive, you have the ability to save even more courtesy of Dell’s Reward program, making the deal even better by the time you get to the checkout.

No matter how you look at it, the Dell XPS 17 is now an absolute bargain for content creators, so if you’re ready to upgrade then don’t miss out while it’s on offer.

This article has been published in parternship with Intel. You can read about our partnership policies here.