The GoPro Hero 9 is a bargain vlogging camera with this offer

Calling all vloggers – the GoPro Hero 9 is now down to its lowest price ever on Amazon, making this a great time to snap one up.

Vloggers out there may already know that when the Hero 9 first launched it had a price tag of £429.99, but Amazon is currently selling the action camera for the significantly reduced price of just £219.

If you’re looking to get into vlogging and don’t want to break the bank, or even just need an action camera to add to your arsenal for more heavy-duty shots then this a phenomenal deal that’s well worth jumping on.

Of course, given that we’ve seen not one but two successors to the Hero 9 since its launch, you may be wondering if the Hero 9 is even worth picking up in 2023. Luckily, GoPro’s ninth mainline camera has aged brilliantly.

For starters, it was the first camera in GoPro’s line-up to implement a proper front-facing screen so that users can line up their shots accordingly without relying on any guesswork. This is incredibly handy for any to-camera shots where you may be addressing your audience.

While more recent GoPro’s have gradually upped the resolution capture, the Hero 9 is still capable of shooting content in up to 5K, so you won’t be left wanting where video quality is concerned.

It also helps that GoPro’s stabilisation software is the best in the business, and while it’s been upgraded since, HyperSmooth 3.0 (found on the Hero 9) can keep all of your shots looking stable, even in more intense moments.

In our four-star review for the GoPro Hero 9, we wrote: “GoPro has moved with the times and made an action camera much more comfortable to use for vlog-style videos. You can compose your shot right there from the front screen, and horizon levelling adds even more pro gloss, if you don’t mind the cropped field of view.”

Simply put, you’d have a hard time finding a better vlogging camera for around the £200 mark than the GoPro Hero 9, so if you want to set-up a YouTube channel then this is a great place to start.