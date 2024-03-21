The Google Pixel 8 has been given a secret second discount

Amazon’s Spring Deals event is here, and we’ve spotted an excellent double discount on the Pixel 8 – one of our favourite phones on the market.

Amazon has slashed 21% off the original £699 RRP of the Pixel 8, bringing it down to £554.99. A good price, but far from the best we’ve seen.

However, another discount – which won’t be visible until checkout – actually chops another £50 off, bringing the total to a very tempting £504.99. Easily one of the best prices we’ve seen this device go for.

An undeniably strong camera-focused smartphone with charming AI features and exceptional long-term software support. Pros Impressive camera performance with unique AI features

Solid 6.2-inch OLED display

All-day battery life

7 years of OS upgrades Cons Dated design

No telephoto lens

Raw performance is behind other flagships

The Pixel 8 is one of our favourite Android smartphones and with these multiple price reductions, it’s now an even better deal. From the excellent camera which easily outpaces its price tag, to the good OLED screen to the exceptional 7 year upgrade promise there’s very little our expert reviewer didn’t like.

There are plenty of AI skills in this phone, from the smart translator to the epic transcribing tech to the Magic Eraser in the camera. These are constantly getting updated too.

