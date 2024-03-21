Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The Google Pixel 8 has been given a secret second discount

Max Parker By Max Parker
Editor

Amazon’s Spring Deals event is here, and we’ve spotted an excellent double discount on the Pixel 8 – one of our favourite phones on the market.

Amazon has slashed 21% off the original £699 RRP of the Pixel 8, bringing it down to £554.99. A good price, but far from the best we’ve seen.

However, another discount – which won’t be visible until checkout – actually chops another £50 off, bringing the total to a very tempting £504.99. Easily one of the best prices we’ve seen this device go for.

If this deal isn’t for you, our best Amazon Spring Deals Day live blog features some of the best discounts on everything from phones to air fryers and our expert deal finders will be updating it constantly throughout the sales event.

Pixel 8 Camera
Recommended

An undeniably strong camera-focused smartphone with charming AI features and exceptional long-term software support.

Pros

  • Impressive camera performance with unique AI features
  • Solid 6.2-inch OLED display
  • All-day battery life
  • 7 years of OS upgrades

Cons

  • Dated design
  • No telephoto lens
  • Raw performance is behind other flagships

The Pixel 8 is one of our favourite Android smartphones and with these multiple price reductions, it’s now an even better deal. From the excellent camera which easily outpaces its price tag, to the good OLED screen to the exceptional 7 year upgrade promise there’s very little our expert reviewer didn’t like.

There are plenty of AI skills in this phone, from the smart translator to the epic transcribing tech to the Magic Eraser in the camera. These are constantly getting updated too.

The Best Amazon Spring Deal Days Offers

We’ve rounded some of the top Amazon deals below.

