The Galaxy S22 is now cheaper than the iPhone SE

If you’re on the hunt for a cheap upgrade then you’re in luck as an unbelievable bargain has just dropped for the Samsung Galaxy S22.

Head over to Amazon right now and you can bag the high-end Galaxy S22 for just £439 – a huge saving over its original £769 price point and remarkably even cheaper than the mid-range iPhone SE.

Given that the S22 was among Samsung’s flagship line-up of phones last year, it still packs highly impressive specs in 2023 and at this price, it’s a far better upgrade than most other phones in the mid-range category. Even those with older iPhones might want to consider making the jump for all that the S22 has to offer.

For starters, the phone packs a gorgeous 6.1-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and support for HDR10+, ensuring that whatever your watching will always look at its absolute best. For anyone who enjoys watching a bit of content on their phone during the commute to work, this is one of the best handsets out there for the job.

The Galaxy S22 is now even cheaper than the iPhone SE (£449), making for the perfect low-cost upgrade.

Flip the phone over and you’ll see not one, not two but three cameras that are all ready to take some fantastic snaps at a moment’s notice. In our review for the Galaxy S22, our tester wrote: “it has produced punchy images, and the fact that it’s adaptable is a particular strong point. Whether I was taking pictures of skyscrapers in Chicago (which required an ultrawide to fit everything in the frame), or snapping photos of boats on the other side of the river (for which I required a strong zoom), I always had the tools I needed at my disposal.”

What ties it all together is Samsung’s spin on Android 13 with its One UI software. It all runs incredibly well, with smooth animations that make the S22 feel like one of the most high-end Android handsets on the market.

At its original price, the Galaxy S22 was an easy phone to recommend but while it’s available for just £439, there’s never been a better time to pick one up.

