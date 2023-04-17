 large image

Exclusive Discount: Get NordVPN from just £2.56 per month with code “TrustedReviews”

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The Galaxy S21 Ultra is the best Samsung phone to buy right now

Thomas Deehan By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Editor

If you’re looking for your next phone upgrade then you might want to forget about the latest Samsung handsets and check out this incredible S21 Ultra deal instead.

Even though the phone has since be superseded by the S22 Ultra and S23 Ultra, the S21 Ultra is still an excellent premium-level phone in 2023 and better yet, it’s come down to a price that’s actually cheaper than opting for the standard Galaxy S23 right now.

With 100GB of data in tow, you can get your hands on a refurbished Galaxy S21 Ultra for just £36 a month and absolutely nothing to pay upfront. For comparison, you’d be expected to pay £41 a month for the Galaxy S23 with the same amount of data, but that phone doesn’t have the unbelievable camera set-up that the Ultra has.

Galaxy S21 Ultra with 100GB Data

Galaxy S21 Ultra with 100GB Data

This once flagship phone can now be had for a super low price, making it an excellent upgrade for any Android user in 2023.

  • BuyMobiles
  • No upfront cost
  • Only £36/month
View Deal

Back when the phone launched, Editor Max Parker bestowed it with a high 4.5-star rating, giving particular praise to the robust camera system. He wrote: “For the most part, I have been impressed by the phone’s camera skills. Testing in various shooting conditions I found it’s one of the most versatile mobile phone cameras around. No other phone, not even the iPhone 12 Pro Max, gives you so much variety in how you can shoot. The zoom skills are excellent and a seriously notable improvement over the Galaxy S20, and being able to shoot video from multiple cameras at once is a neat trick that I have found myself using on a few occasions.”

Even though Samsung has managed to improve upon that camera system with the S21 Ultra’s successors, it can still churn out incredible looking shots – particularly against other phones at this price point.

Also working in the S21 Ultra’s favour is its gorgeous 6.8-inch WQHD+ OLED display which is perfect for watching content on the go, and the 120Hz adaptive refresh rate not only makes scrolling through social media a breeze, but it also helps to optimise power consumption from the 5000mAh battery depending on the task at hand.

For anyone looking to upgrade from an old Android phone to something a bit more modern, this is easily one of the best deals you can go for right now as it gives you premium specs at a price that seriously undercuts most of the competition.

You might like…

Here’s how to save $200 on the new MacBook Pro

Here’s how to save $200 on the new MacBook Pro

Chris Smith 14 mins ago
Resident Evil 4 Remake has had an outrageous price drop

Resident Evil 4 Remake has had an outrageous price drop

Thomas Deehan 5 hours ago
Hogwarts Legacy has just fallen to an unbelievable price

Hogwarts Legacy has just fallen to an unbelievable price

Chris Smith 3 days ago
The iPhone 14 Plus is now the price it should have been at launch

The iPhone 14 Plus is now the price it should have been at launch

Thomas Deehan 3 days ago
This Pixel 7 deal is the best phone contract right now

This Pixel 7 deal is the best phone contract right now

Thomas Deehan 3 days ago
Forget the iPhone 14 Pro, this Galaxy S23 Ultra deal is too good to miss

Forget the iPhone 14 Pro, this Galaxy S23 Ultra deal is too good to miss

Thomas Deehan 4 days ago
Thomas Deehan
By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Editor
After graduating with an MA in History from University College London and cutting his teeth for several years as a journalist in the film and TV industries, Tom joined the Trusted Reviews team as a Co…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.