The Galaxy S21 Ultra is the best Samsung phone to buy right now

If you’re looking for your next phone upgrade then you might want to forget about the latest Samsung handsets and check out this incredible S21 Ultra deal instead.

Even though the phone has since be superseded by the S22 Ultra and S23 Ultra, the S21 Ultra is still an excellent premium-level phone in 2023 and better yet, it’s come down to a price that’s actually cheaper than opting for the standard Galaxy S23 right now.

With 100GB of data in tow, you can get your hands on a refurbished Galaxy S21 Ultra for just £36 a month and absolutely nothing to pay upfront. For comparison, you’d be expected to pay £41 a month for the Galaxy S23 with the same amount of data, but that phone doesn’t have the unbelievable camera set-up that the Ultra has.

Galaxy S21 Ultra with 100GB Data This once flagship phone can now be had for a super low price, making it an excellent upgrade for any Android user in 2023. BuyMobiles

No upfront cost

Only £36/month View Deal

Back when the phone launched, Editor Max Parker bestowed it with a high 4.5-star rating, giving particular praise to the robust camera system. He wrote: “For the most part, I have been impressed by the phone’s camera skills. Testing in various shooting conditions I found it’s one of the most versatile mobile phone cameras around. No other phone, not even the iPhone 12 Pro Max, gives you so much variety in how you can shoot. The zoom skills are excellent and a seriously notable improvement over the Galaxy S20, and being able to shoot video from multiple cameras at once is a neat trick that I have found myself using on a few occasions.”

Even though Samsung has managed to improve upon that camera system with the S21 Ultra’s successors, it can still churn out incredible looking shots – particularly against other phones at this price point.

Also working in the S21 Ultra’s favour is its gorgeous 6.8-inch WQHD+ OLED display which is perfect for watching content on the go, and the 120Hz adaptive refresh rate not only makes scrolling through social media a breeze, but it also helps to optimise power consumption from the 5000mAh battery depending on the task at hand.

For anyone looking to upgrade from an old Android phone to something a bit more modern, this is easily one of the best deals you can go for right now as it gives you premium specs at a price that seriously undercuts most of the competition.