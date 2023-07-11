The Dead Space remake is too tempting at this price

Any PlayStation 5 owners out there will want to check out this massive price drop on the Dead Space remake.

There has never been a better time to bulk out your PS5 games library. Thanks to Prime Day, the Dead Space remake on PS5 has seen a massive reduction in price, going from £69.99 to just £36.97.

Using the helpful Keepa price tracking feature, we can see that this is the cheapest price Dead Space has ever been on Amazon, so you may want to jump on it now before it sells out.

If this discount isn’t sparking your interest, make sure you check out our Prime Deals Live Blog as we’re sharing every worthwhile tech deal that Prime Day has to offer. It’s also important to note that you will need a Prime membership to take advantage of Prime Day; eligible members can sign up now for a 30-day free trial.

Dead Space takes everything that we loved about the original game but creates a much deeper and more immersive experience thanks to the upgraded graphics. EA rebuilt the game with elevated visual fidelity and 3D atmosphere audio to create an enveloping experience that anyone can enjoy, whether you’ve played the game before or not.

Each room is frighteningly detailed, with sci-fi tones and aesthetics seeping into every room you step into. EA claims that this game is filled to the brim with unpredictable and tense moments, making it the perfect fit for any horror fan.

Dead Space is an iconic game in its own right, but thanks to the massively improved graphics and heavily discounted price, this is a no-brainer for any PS5 owner that wants a rush of adrenaline.

