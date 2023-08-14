The big Apple Watch Ultra discount has finally arrived

Launching with a staggering £849 RRP, the Apple Watch Ultra has just been too expensive for most budgets, until now that is.

After nearly a year on the market, the Apple Watch Ultra has finally been given a significant price cut. John Lewis has seen fit to deduct a whopping £180 off the price tag, letting you snag your very own Apple Watch Ultra for just £669.

Even if the Watch Ultra does see a successor emerge during next month’s anticipated Apple event, it’s highly unlikely that it’ll be available for a price anywhere near this reduced rate. In fact, given the current state of the market, we’d be surprised if any successor didn’t feature a small price increase.

What this means is that if you’re an iPhone user and you want to upgrade to a serious adventure watch without paying full price, then you’d be hard pressed to find a better buy than this Apple Watch offer. Plus, because it’s available via John Lewis, you’ll have access to a two-year warranty as standard.

Huge Apple Watch Ultra Discount The Apple Watch Ultra has finally been given the price cut we’ve been waiting for, bringing it down from £849 to just £669. Plus, there’s a two-year warranty at no extra cost. John Lewis

Save £180

Now £669 View Deal

As great as Apple Watches have been in the past, they’ve struggled to keep up with high-end explorer wearables from the likes of Garmin and Coros, but with the Apple Watch Ultra on the scene, that’s no longer an issue.

This beast of a smartwatch combines the smarts of Apple’s watchOS platform (which is still the best of its kind) with a more rugged design, inspired features best suited for the great outdoors and, most importantly, an improved battery life.

In our four-star review for the watch, we wrote: “the Apple Watch Ultra is a great smartwatch that takes everything you get from the Series 8 and gives it a design and feature set update and greater battery life to make it a much better companion on hikes and long runs as well as for more extreme use in the watery depths.”

We could spend all day talking about everything the Apple Watch Ultra brings to the table, but by then the deal might have expired which is the last thing anyone wants. Simply put, this is the best deal yet for Apple’s most premium smartwatch.