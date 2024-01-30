Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The Beats Studio Pro headphones are down to a lower price than Black Friday

Amazon has slashed nearly 30% off the Beats Studio Pro headphones, bringing them to the lowest price we’ve seen them go for in the UK.

The Beats Studio Pro, which have an RRP of £349.99, have seen a price drop to £249.99 on Amazon, making them a far more compelling purchase.

Looking back at the price history, this is the cheapest we’ve seen this pair of headphones go for – even beating the £279.99 they dropped to on Black Friday. Since then, Amazon has tended to sell them for around £289.99, meaning this is still a very healthy saving.

Is the Beats Studio Pro worth buying?

Beats Studio Pro
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star
Recommended

Beats' over-ears impress but can they topple the likes of Sony?

Pros

  • Strong noise-cancelling
  • Neutral, clear presentation
  • Excellent wireless performance
  • Physical controls
  • USB-C audio

Cons

  • ANC suffers with wind noise
  • No room for higher quality Bluetooth codecs
  • Design better suited for smaller ears

The latest set of Beats headphones from Apple offer clear, neutral sound with strong noise-cancellation and excellent wireless performance. There are physical buttons for easy interaction and a slick, refined design that collapses for easy transportation.

All four colours are available at this price, including black, brown, navy and sandstone.

IOS and Android are fully supported, and plenty of sustainable materials are used in the packaging. Overall, the Beats Studio Pro are an excellent pair of headphones that are now far more tempting at this much lower price. You’ll want to act quickly though, as there’s no way of knowing when Amazon might whack the price up again.

In our glowing 4/5 Recommended review of the Beats Studio Pro, our expert said “The Beats Studio Pro harness clear, neutral sound quality, strong noise-cancellation, and an excellent wireless performance into their slightly tweaked design. While they impress with good performance across the board, it’s not quite at the level to supplant the likes of Sony.”

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Beats Studio Pro review where we compare these against some of the strongest competition on the market.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

author icon

author icon

