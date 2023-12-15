The Apple Watch Ultra’s plummeted to its lowest price yet

Anyone after a bargain on the Apple Watch Ultra for Christmas should dive straight on this incredible deal from Amazon.

Right now you can get the first-gen Apple Watch Ultra with the slick Alpine Loop watch band for just £593.90. Not only is that one heck of a reduction upon the original £849 asking price of the Apple Watch Ultra at launch, but it’s also the cheapest price we’ve seen the watch go for brand new.

Even though it’s massively discounted, you’re probably still wondering if it’s worth getting the first-gen Watch Ultra when the Watch Ultra 2 is currently on store shelves. While it might be tempting to opt for newer tech, I can emphatically argue that at this price, the differences are so minimal that the first-gen option is the only way to go.

Apple Watch Ultra’s lowest price yet The first-gen Apple Watch Ultra has just been reduced to its lowest price yet, making for one temping buy for anyone looking to upgrade this Christmas. Amazon

£849 at launch

Now £593.90 View Deal

The only major differences between the Watch Ultra and its successor is the implementation of a brighter display, a new faster chipset and the addition of ‘Double Tap’ which lets you interact with the Ultra 2 by simply tapping your thumb and forefinger together. These are certainly great features in their own right, but hardly worth the price difference between the two models.

Having used the first-gen Apple Watch Ultra myself, I can tell you that it’s still a great wearable to pick up in 2023. For starters, its line offers the best Apple Watch experience out there with a proper two-day battery life (with the always-on display) which makes it far better suited for when you’re away on a trip or looking to take on a marathon.

Speaking of marathons, the Watch Ultra has some of the best GPS connectivity in the business which, when paired with its incredible heart rate sensors and the ability to download and listen to music offline, away from your phone, makes the Watch Ultra a great pairing for those who love to exercise in the great outdoors.

As you might expect, the Watch Ultra is also far tougher than standard Apple Watches, boasting military strength durability, so if you have any triathlons booked in, you won’t have to worry about whether the Watch Ultra can keep up.

Of course, this is before mentioning all of the great features available on watchOS, including on-wrist Siri requests, NFC payments and even plenty of third-party app support. At present, there’s no smartwatch ecosystem that quite compares.

Whether you’re looking to treat yourself or gift it to one lucky recipient this Christmas, there’s no denying that the Apple Watch Ultra is an absolute bargain at this low price.