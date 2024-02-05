The Apple Watch Ultra is at the price it always should have been

The Apple Watch arrived as Apple’s priciest wearable, but a year on that initial outlay has dropped quite considerably.

Amazon is currently selling the sporty watch for a mere £547, which works out at 22% – or £152 – cheaper than the £699 RRP.

This latest discount in price takes the Apple Watch Ultra to the lowest price we’ve seen it drop to on Amazon and it makes for a fantastic deal.

What makes this deal even better is that Apple sells the Apple Watch Ultra 2 for £799 – however the changes over the first model are very much on the minimal side and for many we’d recommend you stick to the first model if you’re after a more wallet-friendly wearable.

The model on offer here is the 49mm version (the only one available) with a blue/grey trail loop in the S/M size. As with all the Apple Watch models, you can easily swap the band out for a different option if you wish and there are lots of Apple and third-party styles available if this included one isn’t for you.

Is the Apple Watch Ultra worth buying?

The ultimate Apple Watch Pros Improved battery on previous Apple Watches

Surprisingly light design

Good sports tracking performance

Bigger, brighter Retina display Cons It’s not cheap

Design could be sleeker

Some outdoor features are a work in progress

New straps are a mixed bag

The Ultra is a slightly more sporty version of the Apple Watch, with more of an adventure focus than the standard models. It has a bigger display, much better battery life and handy extras like 100m water resistance and a dedicated Action Button for quickly jumping into workouts. There’s of course GPS, an ECG and blood oxygen sensors plus dedicated modes for hikers.

In our review of the watch we said “The Apple Watch Ultra is a great smartwatch that takes everything you get from the Series 8 and gives it a design and feature set update and greater battery life to make it a much better companion on hikes and long runs as well as for more extreme use in the watery depths”

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Apple Watch Ultra review