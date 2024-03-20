The Apple Watch 8 has never been cheaper than it is right now

Amazon is holding its first deals day of the year in celebration of spring and we’ve already spotted some excellent savings on the Apple Watch 8.

As part of its Spring Deals promotion, Amazon has slashed the price of the Apple Watch Series 8 by an impressive 23%.

That means you can nab the wearable, which remains an easy recommendation for iPhone users, for a mere £293 – down from an RRP of £379.

Looking at the price history of this product, we can see that this is also the lowest it has ever dropped to on Amazon UK – and even though it’s been a while since we’ve seen it sold for the full RRP for an extended period, the previous low was £309. As a result, this is an excellent saving for a wearable we still rate very tightly.

The version of discount here is the larger 45mm version, in the red colour. It comes with a matching red silicone strap. Of course, you can swap this strap out for any other offering to add some extra customisation.

It might not be Apple’s latest watch, but the Series 8 still stands out, especially as the Series 9 didn’t add too much or offer a huge redesign. There’s GPS, HRM and a water-resistant body ideal for swim tracking. There’s a bevvy of health features too, and some good sleep tracking built into the software. There’s also storage for saving some music for offline listening.

The best smartwatch around – although this is a minor year for updates Pros Excellent tracking features

Plenty of sensors, including clever use of temperature sensor

Charges quickly

Additional low power modes Cons No big battery upgrade

Minimal additions over the last model

In our glowing 4.5/5 star review of the watch, we said “It’s not only great for health and fitness. It has access to loads of apps, gets frequent software updates, packs lovely watch faces and is very customisable.”