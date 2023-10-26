Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Street Fighter 6 just plummeted below £20

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

The new Street Fighter 6 game has been well received by critics and gamers alike, so it’s a surprise the fighting sim is already in the bargain bin.

Game is offering Street Fighter 6 for just £19.98 on PS5 and Xbox Series S/X. The game was available for £54.99 when it arrived just a few months ago. This is by far the lowest price we’ve seen.

This is also the Game-exclusive Steelbook Edition of the disc version of the game. They often carry a higher price tag than the old plastic cases.

Street Fighter 6 has been praised for its beginner-friendly controls, new art style and a more rounded roster of fighters, including six new competitors.

The gameplay is underpinned by a new Drive system that gives fighters access to new abilities. However, to use them, you’ve gotta keep that Drive Gauge well stocked. And you don’t want to run out and end up in Burnout.

It’s also got an excellent new campaign mode called World Tour, which enables gamers to create their own character and set off on a global quest tackling and learning from some of the most ferocious Street Fighters out there.

Scores have been consistently good from all the major gaming publications. IGN gave SF6 9/10, as did GameSpot. On MegaCritic, the Metascore is 92 which translates to “Universal Acclaim”.

Again, we’re surprised this game is so affordable so soon in its lifecycle, but we’re certainly not going to look this gift horse in the mouth. We may well Dragon Punch it though.

