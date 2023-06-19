Street Fighter 6 just keeps falling in price

The brand new Street Fighter 6 game is already taking a pummelling from price cutters, with the new beat ’em up taking the most brutal knockdown yet.

The UK retailer Hit (fka Base.com) is new selling the PS5 version of Street Fighter 6 for just £39.95. That’s more than £20 off the RRP of £59.99.

Get Street Fighter 6 (PS5) for a knockdown price The brand new instalment of the classic beat ’em up franchise is available for £20 off. Grab it at Hit.co.uk for just $39.95. Hit

£20 off

Now £39.95 View Deal

Considering the game was only out two weeks ago and arrived to a very positive critical reception, it’s quite a bonus to get a third off the game.

It has a 92 score on Metacritic from the aggregation of 84 critic’s reviews of the game and the sixth numbered instalment has been heralded for being a more inclusive and welcoming package for a fighting game.

Indeed you won’t need to execute some of the more trying multi-button combinations in other to pull off some sweet-ass moves that’ll leave your opponent with the proverbial stars circling about their heads. If you love mashing those buttons, you’ll be very much at home here.

It’s still very much got the essence of Capcom’s iconic fighting series with reverence for some of the game’ founding characters – Zangief, Guile, Ryu and Ken – among a refreshed and diverse roster of fighters to choose from.

The game has been praised for the brilliant new single-player campaign mode, which complements the classic versus mode and the online play. With £20 off you can experience it with free delivery within days.