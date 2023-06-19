Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Street Fighter 6 just keeps falling in price

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

The brand new Street Fighter 6 game is already taking a pummelling from price cutters, with the new beat ’em up taking the most brutal knockdown yet.

The UK retailer Hit (fka Base.com) is new selling the PS5 version of Street Fighter 6 for just £39.95. That’s more than £20 off the RRP of £59.99.

Get Street Fighter 6 (PS5) for a knockdown price

Get Street Fighter 6 (PS5) for a knockdown price

The brand new instalment of the classic beat ’em up franchise is available for £20 off. Grab it at Hit.co.uk for just $39.95.

  • Hit
  • £20 off
  • Now £39.95
View Deal

Considering the game was only out two weeks ago and arrived to a very positive critical reception, it’s quite a bonus to get a third off the game.

It has a 92 score on Metacritic from the aggregation of 84 critic’s reviews of the game and the sixth numbered instalment has been heralded for being a more inclusive and welcoming package for a fighting game.

Indeed you won’t need to execute some of the more trying multi-button combinations in other to pull off some sweet-ass moves that’ll leave your opponent with the proverbial stars circling about their heads. If you love mashing those buttons, you’ll be very much at home here.

It’s still very much got the essence of Capcom’s iconic fighting series with reverence for some of the game’ founding characters – Zangief, Guile, Ryu and Ken – among a refreshed and diverse roster of fighters to choose from.

The game has been praised for the brilliant new single-player campaign mode, which complements the classic versus mode and the online play. With £20 off you can experience it with free delivery within days.

You might like…

The Razer Raptor gaming monitor is massively discounted right now

The Razer Raptor gaming monitor is massively discounted right now

Chris Smith 9 hours ago
Spider-Man 2 on PS5 just got its first price cut

Spider-Man 2 on PS5 just got its first price cut

Nick Rayner 14 hours ago
This iPhone 14 bargain is the perfect upgrade deal

This iPhone 14 bargain is the perfect upgrade deal

Nick Rayner 15 hours ago
This phenomenal Pixel 7 deal includes Pixel Buds and a £50 gift card

This phenomenal Pixel 7 deal includes Pixel Buds and a £50 gift card

Thomas Deehan 16 hours ago
The Sony LinkBuds S just plummeted to £99

The Sony LinkBuds S just plummeted to £99

Thomas Deehan 17 hours ago
This Xiaomi Air Fryer deal is too good to miss

This Xiaomi Air Fryer deal is too good to miss

Gemma Ryles 3 days ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.