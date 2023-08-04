Spider-Man: Miles Morales just plummeted to an absurdly low price

With the release of Spider-Man 2 being just around the corner, now’s your chance to get the last game in the series on the cheap.

As part of its ongoing PS5 sale, Amazon has brought the price down of Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales down to just £21.99. When you consider that the game originally went for £59.99 at launch, that’s a massive saving to be had on what is easily one of the PS5’s best titles.

Spider-Man: Miles Morales acts as both a standalone title and a semi-sequel to 2018’s Marvel’s Spider-Man except, as you can probably guess, this time around it gives the spotlight to the latest webslinger to hit New York.

After Peter Parker decides to take a long overdue holiday, it’s up to Miles to be New York’s lone-defender for a few weeks, which sounds easy enough but when a new threat arrives to bring the city to its knees, it’s up to Miles and his best friend Gankee to stop it.

Anyone who’s played 2018’s Marvel’s Spider-Man will feel right at home here as the game captures the same thrilling sense of swinging through the New York City skyline at breakneck speed, but when it comes to combat, Miles has a few new tricks up his sleeve.

Not only is Miles able to turn invisible for a limited amount of time, but he can also use shockwaves to stun enemies and turn the tide of the battle. Here’s what we had to say in our four-star review for the game:

“Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales is a brilliant expansion of Insomniac’s beloved superhero adventure from 2018. It shows why Miles Morales is, arguably, the franchise’s greatest strength, while also proving how much of an impact the next generation will have on visuals and performance. If you’re picking up a PS5, this is essential.”

Spider-Man: Miles Morales was an essential buy during the launch of the PS5, and it remains a must-play title now, particularly if you’ve yet to play it ahead of Spider-Man 2’s release in October.