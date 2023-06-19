Spider-Man 2 on PS5 just got its first price cut

The next big PS5 exclusive, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, has just seen its first price cut, allowing you to nab the game in time for launch without having to pay full price.

ShopTo is currently offering a discount on pre-orders of Spider-Man 2, meaning you can get your copy for £65.85 (instead of the full £69.99 price tag), and be ready to play the moment it launches. We’ve had a look and this is easily the cheapest price you can find pre-order the game for, so if you want to be ready for launch day then this is an offer worth jumping on.

The sequel to 2018’s Marvel’s Spider-Man and 2020’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, this new title is the first PS5 exclusive in the series, meaning that it can take what made the original so popular and pump up the performance to 11 on one of the most powerful consoles out there.

It might seem like a repeated soundbite at this point but the original Marvel’s Spider-Man really did make you feel like the titular webslinger. Where this is most apparent is in the movement. No other game has ever produced such an immersive experience of swinging, web-by-web, through the streets of New York. Insomniac Games harnessed the technology of the PlayStation 4 to give the movement real weight, and it’s safe to say that system will no doubt be expanded upon in the sequel.

Insomniac Games was also praised for its storytelling, which was perfect comic-book stuff and loyal to the characters that have graced Marvel’s pages for decades, but this series is first and foremost about the action. In addition to the wonderful movement system, combat in Marvel’s Spider-Man offered variety of options to pursue, especially through the environment. Using your web to throw manhole covers at bad guys is satisfying to say the least and we look forward to much more of it in the upcoming sequel.

If you want to make sure you’re among the first people to get to experience Spider-Man’s next big outing then this is easily the go-to deal right now for ensuring that you don’t pay more than you need to.