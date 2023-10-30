Sonos Sub Mini Deal: Get £75 off for today only

The Sonos Sub Mini is scarily cheap for one day only. Run to eBay now to save £75 on Sonos’s smallest subwoofer with code SPOOKY20.

The Sub Mini is a smaller and more affordable alternative to the Sonos Sub.

Save £75 on the Sonos Sub Mini today only You’ll want to act fast to take advantage of this deal. eBay has slashed £75 off the price of the Sonos Sub Mini for one day only. Enter code SPOOKY20 at checkout to get the Sonos subwoofer for just £354 down from £429. eBay

The subwoofer integrates with almost every speaker in the Sonos range, from soundbars to standalone players, to better deliver low-frequencies without being overpowering. Potential pairings for your new Sub include the Sonos Beam and Ray soundbars and the Sonos One and One SL speakers.

The Sub Mini is powered by two custom woofers within an acoustically-sealed cabinet, allowing the Sub Mini to generate the full-toned frequencies of a larger subwoofer. The two woofers also face inward in a design choice that neutralises distortion.

Sonos’ Trueplay tuning technology also adapts the bass for the acoustics of your room to ensure it never sounds harsh, muddy or flat.

Not only does the Sub Mini add an extra hit to low frequencies, but it also supports a 5 GHz Wi-Fi connection to deliver reliably synced sound to keep up with the films, shows and games playing on your TV.

Home technology editor David Ludlow awarded the Sonos Sub Mini 4 out of 5 stars, praising the subwoofer’s excellent and balanced bass, as well as its ability to improve existing speakers.

“For smaller rooms and speakers, the Sonos Sub Mini is a much better pairing than the original Sub. This new subwoofer improves dynamic range, and makes the speakers it’s paired with sound better, all without dominating with boomy bass”.

