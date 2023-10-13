Sonos One Price Crash: Time to stock up on the high-end speaker

Prime Day may be over, but we’ve already found a 25% discount on the fantastic Sonos One (Gen 2) smart speaker.

Amazon Prime Day has already come and gone, but the platform is still offering amazing deals on a wide array of tech. Just today, we found an unmissable deal on the Sonos One (Gen 2), which has plummeted in price from £199 to just £149 – a discount of 25%.

The Sonos One comes with richer bass and more detail than its predecessor, as well as support for Trueplay. This feature measures how sound reflects off of surfaces, like walls and furnishings, to ensure that audio is tuned to your environment and that it sounds pleasing to the ear no matter where it’s placed.

The small and compact design means that it can fit anywhere in your home. This deal also extends to both the White and Black models, giving you the freedom to pick the colourway that fits best with your decor.

Act now to snatch up this Sonos One discount before it’s too late Upgrade your music experience without breaking the bank thanks to this incredible Sonos One deal. Amazon

As great as the Sonos One is, the experience is further elevated by the outstanding Sonos app. From the app, you can control all of your favourite audio streaming services, so you can listen to music, tune into the radio and check in with your favourite podcast, all from your phone.

There is also support for Apple AirPlay 2, so you can take control of your speaker from any compatible Apple device. You can even ask Siri to turn up your music or change the song, giving you ultimate control over your audio. If Apple isn’t your thing, integrated support for Alexa means that you can also control the Sonos One via compatible Alexa devices around your home, giving this speaker even more versatility.

With Prime Day over and done with, it’s not clear how many more top class deals like this will be appearing on the platform until Black Friday starts up. With that in mind, you may want to jump on this Sonos One deal before it’s gone (Sonos deals have a notoriously short shelf life after all).