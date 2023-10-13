Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Sonos One Price Crash: Time to stock up on the high-end speaker

Gemma Ryles By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer

Prime Day may be over, but we’ve already found a 25% discount on the fantastic Sonos One (Gen 2) smart speaker.

Amazon Prime Day has already come and gone, but the platform is still offering amazing deals on a wide array of tech. Just today, we found an unmissable deal on the Sonos One (Gen 2), which has plummeted in price from £199 to just £149 – a discount of 25%. 

The Sonos One comes with richer bass and more detail than its predecessor, as well as support for Trueplay. This feature measures how sound reflects off of surfaces, like walls and furnishings, to ensure that audio is tuned to your environment and that it sounds pleasing to the ear no matter where it’s placed. 

The small and compact design means that it can fit anywhere in your home. This deal also extends to both the White and Black models, giving you the freedom to pick the colourway that fits best with your decor.

Act now to snatch up this Sonos One discount before it’s too late

Act now to snatch up this Sonos One discount before it’s too late

Upgrade your music experience without breaking the bank thanks to this incredible Sonos One deal.

  • Amazon
  • Save 25%
  • Now £149
View Deal

As great as the Sonos One is, the experience is further elevated by the outstanding Sonos app. From the app, you can control all of your favourite audio streaming services, so you can listen to music, tune into the radio and check in with your favourite podcast, all from your phone. 

There is also support for Apple AirPlay 2, so you can take control of your speaker from any compatible Apple device. You can even ask Siri to turn up your music or change the song, giving you ultimate control over your audio. If Apple isn’t your thing, integrated support for Alexa means that you can also control the Sonos One via compatible Alexa devices around your home, giving this speaker even more versatility. 

With Prime Day over and done with, it’s not clear how many more top class deals like this will be appearing on the platform until Black Friday starts up. With that in mind, you may want to jump on this Sonos One deal before it’s gone (Sonos deals have a notoriously short shelf life after all). 

You might like…

This Echo Show 5 deal makes for an easy Christmas present

This Echo Show 5 deal makes for an easy Christmas present

Nick Rayner 31 mins ago
Asus’ next level gaming laptop is now almost half price

Asus’ next level gaming laptop is now almost half price

Nick Rayner 3 hours ago
This SIM deal is a must-have for Instagram users

This SIM deal is a must-have for Instagram users

Thomas Deehan 3 hours ago
New Xbox Series S starter bundle is outstanding value

New Xbox Series S starter bundle is outstanding value

Chris Smith 17 hours ago
Skip the iPhone 15 Pro, the 14 Pro is finally affordable

Skip the iPhone 15 Pro, the 14 Pro is finally affordable

Chris Smith 20 hours ago
Post-Prime Day, the Honor 90 smartphone is still mega cheap

Post-Prime Day, the Honor 90 smartphone is still mega cheap

Chris Smith 21 hours ago
Gemma Ryles
By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer
Gemma joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer after graduating from Leeds Beckett University with a Journalism degree. She's worked with national outlets, covering breaking news stories to reviews fo…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.