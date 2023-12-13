Smyths has a new Switch bundle that’s perfect for kids

For all the parents or guardians out there frantically trying to find a Switch deal in time for Christmas – we’ve spotted a winner.

Toy-store Smyths now has an unbelievable bundle, throwing in the Nintendo Switch with Switch Sports, a LEGO game of your choice and three-months of Nintendo Switch online, all for just £259.99.

That’s the perfect bundle for any youngster, as the included games are family-friendly and the included access to Nintendo Switch Online ensures that they can play with their friends over the internet.

Unmissable Nintendo Switch bundle Here’s your chance to bag a Nintendo Switch bargain before Christmas, throwing in two great games and three months of Nintendo Switch Online. Smyths

Two games included

Just £259.99 View Deal

The games themselves are great picks too. Nintendo Switch Sports is the spiritual successor to Wii Sports, inspiring players to get off the sofa and break a sweat with a Joy-Con controller in hand.

There are seven sports included, ranging from well known classics like tennis and golf, to a handful of newcomers like chambara which sees an intense ‘best two out of three’ sword battle between players.

It’s the type of game that’ll appeal to all family members, so if you need something to keep everyone occupied on Christmas Day, Switch Sports is a great option.

Regardless of which second game you go for, the various Lego games available (from Lego Jurassic World to Lego The Incredibles) are packed full of the same great co-op style gameplay that’s made the Lego series such a success.

It’s also worth mentioning however that Nintendo Switch Online doesn’t just bring online play into the fold – it has a handful of extra perks too, most notably the ability to play classic titles from some of Nintendo’s older consoles.

For example, NSO members can dive into games like Super Mario World on the SNES and Wario Land 3 for the Game Boy, with more titles being added regularly.

Simply put, if you want to buy a Switch bundle with something that’s sure to please everyone (and at a reasonable price to boot) then you won’t find a better option than this.