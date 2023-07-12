Samsung’s most stylish TV just got the Prime Day treatment

Samsung makes a ton of TVs for a wide range of tastes, and one of its more stylish models is available for less on Prime Day.

As part of Amazon’s Prime Day sale event, you can get the stylish, art-focused Samsung The Frame TV for £779, a saving of £320 on the asking price.

The Frame is perfectly suited for art lovers, as when not in use it can transform into a piece of wall art to rival the Louvre with a selection of pictures available to buy. And when you’re using it for watching the TV, this 43-inch model is stocked with lots of entertainment features as well as a QLED screen to help improve picture quality.

Save over £300 on Samsung’s stylish Frame TV As part of Amazon’s Prime Day sale event, you can get the stylish, art-focused Samsung The Frame TV for £779 Amazon UK

Save £320

Now £779 View Deal

The Frame also features a matte screen that reduces glare from impacting on artwork or any TV and film that you’re watching on the screen. Having reviewed the 2022 model we were very impressed by how well the screen absorbs reflections and light.

The ‘Frame’ bezel design can be customised so it can be switched out to look even more like a art frame, or change its appearance for a more colourful look in a room (available at extra cost).

The TV comes with a One Connect box that houses all the TV’s connections and processing, with the box feeding picture and audio to the TV via a thin cable. The One Connect box helps for a neater installation, with fewer trailing wires next to the TV. And if the TV is wall-mounted then it can sit flush against the wall, just like an actual painting.

For those looking for something a little different and unconventional, the Samsung Frame TV provides exactly that. It’s a lifestyle TV for those who find more conventional screens boring to look at. For interior designers and the like, this is the TV to get during the Prime Day sales.

Today’s Best Prime Day deals: