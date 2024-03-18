Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Samsung’s mid-range Galaxy A54 5G is a budget phone at Amazon

Lewis Painter By Lewis Painter linkedin Contact via linkedin
Mobile Editor

With the release of the Samsung Galaxy A55 5G, 2023’s Galaxy A54 5G can be found at a hefty discount, bringing an already-affordable £449 smartphone down to something a little more tempting.

That’s especially true of Amazon, which is offering the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G for just £231.90, a whopping £217.10 off its regular £449 RRP. That’ll net you the entry-level model, complete with 128GB of storage, and it’s available in the white finish too.

Get over £200 off the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G at Amazon

Get over £200 off the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G at Amazon

Get over £200 off the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G at Amazon. It may be a year old, but it’s still a tempting mid-range option inspired by the Galaxy S23 series.

  • Amazon
  • £217.10 off
  • £231.90
View Deal

The Samsung Galaxy A54 5G might’ve been recently replaced by the newer Samsung Galaxy A55 5G, but there’s still a lot to appreciate about the 2023 mid-ranger, especially at its new lower price point. For one, the glass back of the Galaxy A54 5G is all but unheard of at its discounted £231 price point, instantly making it a more premium option compared to the sea of all-plastic alternatives.

There’s also the solid performance from the Exynos 1380 to consider, and the Galaxy A54 5G has a great long-term promise of four OS upgrades and five years of security patches that look all the more tempting at its discounted price, too. Yes, it’s not the most capable option around in 2024, but it’s a solid all-rounder that’ll get the job done for most people.

In fact, we awarded the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G a four-star rating in our full review, describing the phone as “a solid mid-ranger that ticks most boxes”, whether that’s all-day battery life, a premium build, great long-term support or solid camera performance. It might not have been exceptional for the original £449 RRP, but at £230, it’s an absolute steal.

There’s no guarantee that this deal will stick around for long, so if you’re on the market for a new phone that doesn’t break the bank, there’s no better time to take the plunge. And, unlike other Amazon deals, you don’t even need Amazon Prime to take advantage of the offer. What’s not to like?

You might like…

This Pixel 8 tariff has a monthly cost of just £19.99

This Pixel 8 tariff has a monthly cost of just £19.99

Chris Smith 3 days ago
Quick, Walmart’s selling the M1 MacBook Air for $699

Quick, Walmart’s selling the M1 MacBook Air for $699

Chris Smith 3 days ago
iPhone 12 Pro is now cheaper than the iPhone SE

iPhone 12 Pro is now cheaper than the iPhone SE

Jessica Gorringe 3 days ago
The Oral-B Pro 3 electric toothbrush is back to a bargain price

The Oral-B Pro 3 electric toothbrush is back to a bargain price

Jessica Gorringe 3 days ago
Very’s got the perfect PS5 bundle for kids

Very’s got the perfect PS5 bundle for kids

Thomas Deehan 3 days ago
Nespresso deals don’t get much better than this

Nespresso deals don’t get much better than this

Thomas Deehan 3 days ago
Lewis Painter
By Lewis Painter linkedin Contact via linkedin
Mobile Editor

Lewis is the Mobile Editor of Trusted Reviews with plenty of phone experience, from the Nokia 3210 to the iPhone 14 Pro Max. He has been in the tech industry writing about phones, headphones, tablets,…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words