Samsung’s mid-range Galaxy A54 5G is a budget phone at Amazon

With the release of the Samsung Galaxy A55 5G, 2023’s Galaxy A54 5G can be found at a hefty discount, bringing an already-affordable £449 smartphone down to something a little more tempting.

That’s especially true of Amazon, which is offering the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G for just £231.90, a whopping £217.10 off its regular £449 RRP. That’ll net you the entry-level model, complete with 128GB of storage, and it’s available in the white finish too.

Get over £200 off the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G at Amazon Get over £200 off the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G at Amazon. It may be a year old, but it’s still a tempting mid-range option inspired by the Galaxy S23 series. Amazon

£217.10 off

£231.90 View Deal

The Samsung Galaxy A54 5G might’ve been recently replaced by the newer Samsung Galaxy A55 5G, but there’s still a lot to appreciate about the 2023 mid-ranger, especially at its new lower price point. For one, the glass back of the Galaxy A54 5G is all but unheard of at its discounted £231 price point, instantly making it a more premium option compared to the sea of all-plastic alternatives.

There’s also the solid performance from the Exynos 1380 to consider, and the Galaxy A54 5G has a great long-term promise of four OS upgrades and five years of security patches that look all the more tempting at its discounted price, too. Yes, it’s not the most capable option around in 2024, but it’s a solid all-rounder that’ll get the job done for most people.

In fact, we awarded the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G a four-star rating in our full review, describing the phone as “a solid mid-ranger that ticks most boxes”, whether that’s all-day battery life, a premium build, great long-term support or solid camera performance. It might not have been exceptional for the original £449 RRP, but at £230, it’s an absolute steal.

There’s no guarantee that this deal will stick around for long, so if you’re on the market for a new phone that doesn’t break the bank, there’s no better time to take the plunge. And, unlike other Amazon deals, you don’t even need Amazon Prime to take advantage of the offer. What’s not to like?