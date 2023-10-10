Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Samsung’s Galaxy Book2 Pro laptop is a Prime Day bargain

Ryan Jones
Deputy Editor

Normally you’d struggle to find a high-end laptop for less than £1000, and yet the Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro is available for just £749 during the Prime Big Deal Days event. 

This means Amazon has lopped £300 off the cost of the Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro, despite the laptop packing some impressive specs. It features a 12th Generation Intel i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. 

The Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro is a delightfully portable laptop too, with a compact 13.3-inch display and a weight of just 870 grams which makes it far more dainty than the vast majority of the competition. 

The new £749 price point is the lowest we’ve seen for this laptop yet, costing as much as £1049 on a normal day. However, you will need a Prime subscription in order to benefit from the deal, but it’s a no-brainer to sign up since you get your money back with the purchase of this laptop. You can sign up here.

We are yet to fully review the Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro laptop, but we did go hands-on with it back in March 2022. In our first impressions verdict, we said: “The Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro is a remarkably lightweight laptop that you can pick up with one hand, making it a great on-the-go machine.”

It also has an average 4.6 out of 5 rating on Amazon from 7 ratings. One reviewer wrote: “Absolutely fabulous laptop and the screen is amazing! I bought this laptop to travel with and it’s very light and durable. It is a joy to use it every day and my rucksack is not heavy anymore. I will get another one for my wife!” 

At such a low price, the Samsung’s Galaxy Book2 Pro is an absolute bargain, making it one of the best value 13-inch laptop options we’ve seen during the Prime Day event so far. 

