Samsung’s 4TB SATA SSD has never been cheaper

Looking to add more storage space to your PC this year? Then you’re in luck, as Amazon has swiped £80 off the price of the 4TB Samsung 870 EVO SSD as part of the Prime Big Deal Days event.

4TB SSDs generally have astronomical price points, but the Samsung 870 EVO SSD is now available for just £171.99, making it an absolute bargain, although you will need to sign up to Amazon Prime to access this deal.

It’s worth pointing out that this is a SATA SSD, and so won’t offer the blazing speeds of an M.2 SSD which you’ll find in modern PCs and the PS5. In fact, the Samsung SSD 870 EVO offers the peak speeds of a SATA drive, capped at 560/530 MB/s.

However, Samsung’s 870 EVO 4TB SSD is a superb option for those who simply want to maximise storage space, and aren’t too fussed about high performance of data transfers and loading times. The 4TB capacity here is huge, allowing you to store an abundance of files, videos, images and even games.

It can even be used to upgrade select laptops, although it’s worth double checking that yours is compatible with SATA, with new models moving onto newer formats.

The SSD also comes bundled with Samsung Magician Software, allowing you to easily manage your drive, as well as checking its health so you can be sure it won’t go kaput anytime soon.

We’re yet to review the Samsung 870 EVO SATA SSD, but it currently boasts an average rating of 4.8 out of 5 from 31,839 customer reviews. One happy customer wrote: “Perfect for my video editing where pre-rendering takes up a lot of space and ideally needs a dedicated disk. It’s slow as a snail compared to M.2, but like lighting compared to a traditional spinning HDD.”

So if you like the idea of adding an extra 4TB of storage capacity to your PC or laptop, this Samsung 870 EVO SSD is well worth considering.