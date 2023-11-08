Sage the Barista coffee machine crashes in price by almost £100

Amazon has slashed 17% off the price of one of our favourite espresso machines around – and you don’t even need to wait until Black Friday.

For so many, instant or filter coffee just isn’t cutting it any more, making barista-style coffee machines like this Sage the Barista Express Espresso Machine a central part of the household of any self-respecting coffee enthusiast.

Thanks to this Amazon deal, you can save almost £100 from a previous price when purchased through the online retail giant. The machine, which once went for £598.95, is now going for £499. That’s a saving of 17%, a big amount when you’re talking about a product like this.

Almost £100 off Sage the Barista bean to cup coffee machine With a previous price of £598.95, the Sage the Barista Espresso Machine is now down to £499 as part of an Amazon's Choice deal, a saving of 17%.

This is a two litre capacity bean-to-cup-style coffee machine, which includes an integrated coffee grinder, water filter and milk frother. Accessories that come as part of the package include a coffee scoop, a stainless steel milk jug and a cleaning disc with tablets.

A machine like this is still a big purchase, but there’s no denying that Sage is a big name in quality coffee appliances. It’s a brand that we have given great reviews in the past, with Sage machines often in the running for the best coffee machines on the market.

Colour options are Brushed Stainless Steel or Black Truffle (silver or black, in other words), which can both be purchased for the price of £499. However, bear in mind you’re saving more money on the Stainless Steel option, which used to cost £598.95, than the Black Truffle, which only used to cost £528.95 – the difference between a 17% and 6% saving.

The Barista Express doesn’t have the three-second heat-up that you get from the Barista Pro, but it still offers enough to be a big upgrade on the kind of home coffee that you could expect in recent memory. If you want a machine that gives off great coffee and milk, this is a deal that’s fully worth going for.