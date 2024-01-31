Quick, you can now get the Apple Watch SE 2 for under £200

Now is a great time to bag yourself an Apple Watch, as Amazon has slashed the price of the SE 2 down to a very tempting amount.

Currently, you can grab the Apple Watch SE Gen 2 for £199, that’s a 9% reduction over the £219 price you’d pay if you walked into an Apple Store and picked one of these up off the shelf.

This £20 saving off the RRP of this wearable also brings it down to the cheapest price we’ve seen it go for on Amazon, meaning it’s less than we found it for on Black Friday 2023.

Typically, Amazon has sold the SE 2 for the £219 RRP, with only a smattering of discounts bringing it down to £209 since its release. As this is the cheapest we’ve seen this watch, there’s no saying how long this deal might stick around so it’s best to be quick if you know you want to get one.

You can now get the Apple Watch SE 2 for under £200 You can grab the Apple Watch SE Gen 2 for £199, that’s a 9% reduction over the £219 price you’d pay if you walked into an Apple Store and picked one of these up off the shelf. Amazon

Save £20

Now £199 View Deal

Key features for this generation of the Apple Watch include the basics like GPS, HRM, Car Crash Detection and sleep tracking alongside all the benefits and apps available with Apole’s constantly updating watchOS software.

It is resistant to 50m underwater so great for swimmers, works with a whole load of straps (both Apple ones and those from other brands) and it combines excellently well with other Apple devices.

Excellent entry-level wearable Pros Plenty of the best Apple Watch features in a cheaper package

Excellent software

Wide customisation options

Accurate tracking Cons Slow charging

No always-on display

This model comes with the smaller 40mm case in the Midnight colourway and you’ll find a sporty band in the box that matches the colour of the watch.

In our glowing 4.5/5 review of Apple’s latest mid-range smartwatch, we said “If you’re on the hunt for a first smartwatch to keep an eye on your movements or gym sessions, or just to stay up to date on your daily notifications, then this is a great choice.”